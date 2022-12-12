fb-pixel Skip to main content
Associated Press source: Twins, Christian Vázquez agree to three-year, $30 million contract

By Dave Campbell Associated Press,Updated December 12, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Christian Vázquez (right) celebrated after the Astros beat the Phillies to win the World Series.Carmen Mandato/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vázquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.

Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series.

