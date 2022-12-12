Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carted off on third play of game against Patriots, ruled out of game

The team initially ruled Murray as questionable to return with a knee injury, but downgraded him to out at the end of the first quarter.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray on the third play of Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

With the ball on Arizona’s 41-yard line, Murray scrambled 3 yards and tried to juke Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon before stumbling without being touched. He immediately laid on his back, while Judon motioned for assistance from the Cardinals’ sideline.

Medical staff ran out onto the field to examine Murray, as players from both teams kneeled around him. Moments later, staffers carted Murray to the locker room.

Backup Colt McCoy, who started in Weeks 10 and 11 when Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury, entered the game. Arizona’s opening drive lasted six more plays, ending in a missed 50-yard field goal attempt by kicker Matt Prater.

