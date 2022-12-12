fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carted off on third play of game against Patriots, ruled out of game

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated December 12, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Arizona's first series.Norm Hall/Getty

Live updates: Follow along as the Patriots battle the Cardinals on Monday Night Football

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray on the third play of Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

The team initially ruled Murray as questionable to return with a knee injury, but downgraded him to out at the end of the first quarter.

With the ball on Arizona’s 41-yard line, Murray scrambled 3 yards and tried to juke Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon before stumbling without being touched. He immediately laid on his back, while Judon motioned for assistance from the Cardinals’ sideline.

Advertisement

Medical staff ran out onto the field to examine Murray, as players from both teams kneeled around him. Moments later, staffers carted Murray to the locker room.

Backup Colt McCoy, who started in Weeks 10 and 11 when Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury, entered the game. Arizona’s opening drive lasted six more plays, ending in a missed 50-yard field goal attempt by kicker Matt Prater.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video