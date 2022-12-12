Danny Ainge says Paul Silas “was just a wonderful human being”

“Paul was a guy that I watched play for the Celtics when I was in high school,” Ainge said Monday. “I loved his role as an enforcer, shooter, rebounder. Really loved his game. But the year I spent with him in Phoenix, you really got to know him as a person. Just a gentle giant. The greatest heart, the greatest smile. He was just a wonderful human being.”

LOS ANGELES — Fomer Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge did not have any coaching experience when he was hired to lead the Suns after Cotton Fitzsimmons resigned following an 0-8 start to the 1996-97 season. But some trusted members of Fitzsimmons’s staff remained, including former Celtics forward Paul Silas , who helped Ainge learn on the fly.

Ainge had played for the Suns from 1992-95 before retiring as a player. He was tasked with instructing some of his friends and former teammates, and he said Silas, who already had 11 years of NBA coaching experience, really helped him navigate this new dynamic.

“He had a toughness about him, but in my year coaching with him I just really appreciated his positive demeanor and he had a really good way of connecting with players,” Ainge said. “He just had a way. And the second year I was coaching, he wasn’t there. And you could tell how much we missed him.”

Grant Williams fined $20,000

Celtics forward Grant Williams on Monday was fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in Boston’s loss to the Warriors on Saturday night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called a timeout so he could remove his top players from the win. Stephen Curry fired a deep 3-pointer after the whistle, and when the miss bounced to Williams, he punched it, seemingly attempting to knock the ball off the backboard. But it ended up in the stands, resulting in an automatic ejection.

On Oct. 24, Williams was ejected from the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls for making contact with an official after being called for a foul. He received a one-game suspension for that incident, as well as directing inappropriate language toward the referee following his ejection.

Al Horford out for personal reasons

Celtics forward Al Horford, who missed the past two games because he was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, was sidelined for Monday’s matchup against the Clippers because of personal reasons.

Center Robert Williams, who indicated on Friday his season debut following September knee surgery could be imminent, remained sidelined against Los Angeles.

Satch Sanders is impressed

The Celtics’ hot start has caught the eye of Hall of Fame forward Satch Sanders.

“I’m truly impressed with them,” Sanders said. “The fact that they’re able to do it on 3-pointers is interesting. Some nights those threes are falling and some nights they aren’t. Then you’ve got to find a way to get your medium and inside game going.

“But Horford’s been taking care of what little inside game is needed, and of course they’ll have Williams back and he’ll be helpful. And Luke [Kornet] has given them a large presence. They’re not feeding him, but he’s there and keeps the ball alive. He can make some serious contributions. But this team is so well-balanced with such great depth. It’s a fun team to watch.”

