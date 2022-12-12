EMass boys’ basketball: Reigning Northeastern Conference MVP Ryder Frost of Beverly headlines Players to Watch

Steven Cordero will take on added responsibilities in Everett's backcourt this season.

Steven Cordero, Everett — Following the transfer of Roger Vasquez to Malden Catholic, Cordero and backcourt mate David DeSouza will be asked to step up. Last season, Cordero averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.3 steals per game.

Malachi Bryant, Catholic Memorial — After tearing his ACL at the tail end of the 2021 football season, the senior guard missed his entire junior season. Now the Hyde Park resident is leading the Knights’ fast-paced attack.

Will Davis, Newton North — The 6-foot-8-inch center was the driving force behind Newton North’s run to the Division 1 state final last year. He returns for his senior season along with point guard Jose Padilla, giving the Tigers a great chance to maintain their success.

Ryder Frost, Beverly — Already recognized as one of the top players in the state as a sophomore, the versatile 6-5 wing is poised to lead the Panthers again. The reigning Northeast Conference MVP averaged 20.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game last season.

Chris Hill, Mansfield — The shifty 6-5 lefty has been contributing for the Hornets since his freshman year and he’s the top returner for coach Mike Vaughan.

Tyrese Melo Garcia, Lynn English — The 6-3 combo guard put on a show last season for the Bulldogs, including a 37-point outburst in the second half against Springfield Central. Now he’ll be joined by transfers Warren Keel and Joshua St. Jean, who return home for their respective senior seasons.

Ryan MacLellan, Andover — Last year Andover’s point guard shared Merrimack Valley Conference MVP honors with 6-8 center Aidan Cammann, who is now at Brewster Academy. Now MacClellan will work with a new supporting cast that includes promising 6-6 sophomore Sam Concemi.

Cam Monteiro, Brockton — The Boxers return tons of talent with Monteiro back at point guard and Dajon Burton back at shooting guard. An explosive 6-3 athlete, Monteiro rushed for over 1,000 yards as Brockton’s quarterback.

Jasaad Fenton, Burke — Along with fellow sophomore Jaeden Roberts, Fenton had a breakout campaign as a freshman, helping the Bulldogs upend TechBoston to reach the Boston City League finals.

Nate Robertson, Saint Joseph Prep — The 6-3 wing averaged 19.4 points per game as a freshman and helped the Phoenix reach their first state final during his junior campaign with his twin brother, Ethan, also playing a key role.