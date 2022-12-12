Great news for 49ers: Deebo Samuel expected to return for end of regular season

San Francisco also said that quarterback Brock Purdy is day-to-day with injuries to his oblique and ribs. Purdy would have been limited if the 49ers had practiced Monday ahead of Thursday night’s game at Seattle.

The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in his left knee, but is only expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury.

The initial fears for Samuel were for a much more significant injury when his leg was bent back awkwardly as he went down on a run in the first half of a 35-7 win Sunday over Tampa Bay. Samuel screamed as he tried to get up and then was taken off the field on a cart with his head in his hands in tears.

But the final diagnosis was much more optimistic as the Niners (9-4) are now expected to have their dynamic playmaker back for the playoffs.

Samuel had scored on a 13-yard TD run on San Francisco’s first possession Sunday. He had four carries for 21 yards and four catches for 43 yards. Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, along 228 yards rushing and three TD runs this season.

Purdy threw two TD passes and ran for another score in his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, despite hurting himself on the second series of the game.

“I think it was a challenge for him,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Just talking to him and seeing him after the game. I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it and I know he is sore today.”

San Francisco can clinch the division with a win this week as the team has survived a run of injuries that have sidelined key players throughout the season. The latest of which being defensive back Dontae Johnson, who tore his ACL and will be out for the season, and defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who has an MCL injury and will miss at least a few weeks.

Cornerback Samuel Womack will miss Thursday’s game in concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) both would have been limited in the Niners had practiced.

Purdy impressed his coaches and teammates in his first start after Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. He showed poise and playmaking ability as he was able to extend plays and make big gains downfield against Tampa Bay’s aggressive defense, and shake off his few mistakes.

“He is the same dude every day and he’s the same guy on the field, whether he is making a good play or bad play,” Shanahan said. “He’s believes in himself and he’s going to keep slinging it and ripping what he sees. And I think our guys feel that and when you’re like that, it gives a lot of people confidence because you know it’s a matter of time.”

For Seattle, there’s a bit of optimism running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle) can return against the 49ers, but backup DeeJay Dallas (ankle) seems likely to miss his second straight game.

Defensive tackle Al Woods left Sunday’s loss late in the second quarter with an Achilles’ injury; coach Pete Carroll was unsure his status for Thursday.

Jets’ White ready to go again

Mike White got tackled again Monday morning, this time by his 15-month-old twins.

The New York Jets quarterback got up — just as he did all game Sunday. But this time with smiles instead of pain-induced grimaces.

White is dealing with a rib injury after he was rocked throughout the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo, including being forced to leave twice because of a pair of particularly rough — but legal — hits. He went to the hospital after the game for precautionary exams, was cleared and flew home with the team.

“I feel good,” White said. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game. But, nah, I feel good.”

Coach Robert Saleh said White’s rib injury will make him day-to-day, but he’s “hopeful” he’ll start Sunday against Detroit. White is planning to be under center with the Jets (7-6) trying to continue their playoff push.

“I’m going to prepare as such,” White said. “I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.”

White’s teammates and even some Bills opponents raved about the quarterback’s toughness after the game.

“I mean, that’s football,” White said. “It’s the part you don’t miss during it because it hurts. But there’s part of it you do miss because you want to prove to your guys, listen, I’m willing to hang in there and take the hits necessary to move the ball down the field and show them that you’re willing to lay it all out there for them.”

There’s no question about any of that now.

And with the focus on when or if Zach Wilson will return, White solidified his hold on the starter’s job — at least for the short term.

“He’s tough as nails, man,” Saleh said.

Added White: “I knew that if everything was fine, I was going in. You would’ve had to peel me off that field. It was never in my mind that I’m not finishing this game.”

White went 27 of 44 for 268 yards in a game during which the offense was derailed by a few turnovers — including one by Joe Flacco who came on in relief of White. The Jets’ defense kept New York in it with another terrific performance, limiting Josh Allen and the Bills to a season-low 232 total yards.

It all left Saleh declaring he believes the Jets will see the Bills again, meaning, in the playoffs.

“We can go toe to toe with anyone,” Saleh said. “Anyone who watches football can watch our games and say, ‘God, this team can play with anybody.’ Now, for this young football team, how do we become a team where you’re on the flip side of winning more consistently in these battles?

“It’s the details.”

Saleh added that defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is “50-50″ to play Sunday while dealing with a calf injury, while wide receiver Corey Davis is in the concussion protocol.

Saleh ruled out linebacker Marcell Harris (ankle) and cornerback Brandin Echols (quadriceps) for Sunday, and added that Harris could be out for the season.

Falcons give QB job to rookie Ridder

The Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games.

The Falcons (5-8) made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid. The third-round pick, who led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago, has yet to take a snap in an NFL game that counts.

“It’s a performance-based decision,” coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re trying to push the offense. We feel like this is the best decision for where he’s at, where the team’s at.”

Atlanta is only a game behind Tampa Bay (6-7) in the NFC South, still contending in a division where no team has a winning record.

Smith’s decision was a huge blow to Mariota’s hopes of finally fulfilling the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick by Tennessee in the 2015 draft, coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning college career at Oregon.

Mariota didn’t appear to take the decision well. He wasn’t at the Falcons’ complex Monday, with Smith vaguely explaining that he was getting a chronic knee problem checked out — even though there has never been any indication he was dealing with an injury and that had nothing to do with the quarterback change, the coach said.

Smith added that Mariota was likely headed for the injured reserve list, which would end his season.

The Falcons signed Logan Woodside off Tennessee’s practice squad to serve as Ridder’s backup.

The 23-year-old Ridder hasn’t played in a game since the preseason. He wasn’t available for comment, with the team saying his next media availability would be Wednesday — the once-a-week slot reserved for the starting QB.

Cowboys turn to Hilton instead of OBJ

The Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton, 33, had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. Hilton played 10 games for the Colts last season after starting the year on injured reserve because of a neck injury that required surgery. Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made. He declined to discuss his visit but said after he left that he wouldn’t play in the regular season. Beckham tore an ACL in the Super Bowl in February while winning a championship with the Rams . . . The Ravens held on to beat the Steelers, 16-14, to remain tied with Cincinnati atop the AFC North despite losing quarterback Tyler Huntley in the second half. Huntley was starting because Lamar Jackson injured his knee the previous weekend. On Monday, coach John Harbaugh said Huntley was in concussion protocol. “I really don’t have any updates that I would be allowed to share on that,” Harbaugh said. “So, there’s really no pronouncements on that, or Lamar, in terms of who’s going to be ready and not ready at this point in time.” . . . The Vikings’ Blake Brandel, who has started the last three games for left tackle Christian Darrisaw, tore the MCL in his knee and will miss at least a month . . . Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said quarterback Russell Wilson, who appeared to have been knocked unconscious Sunday, is in concussion protocol but, “felt great today when we saw him. He looked great.”