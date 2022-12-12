Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’

“To me it’s not a shock, it’s not a surprise,” Merloni said. “I’ve seen guys better than me move on. The company is going in a different direction.”

During the opening segment of “Merloni Fauria and Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.

Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday.

Merloni followed by saying his removal from the afternoon drive show “doesn’t mean I’m actually gone from this company.”

The Framingham native hinted he may stick around at WEEI and contribute to Red Sox coverage, although the plans are not finalized yet.

“Nothing is etched in stone right now but hopefully, for me, I’ll be moving on from this show but continue to do what I love and that’s talking baseball,” Merloni said.

Merloni, who joined WEEI in 2008 as a co-host for “The Big Show” before moving to a full-time role in 2011, said he’s had a blast working at the station, but is ready for the next step in his professional career.

“Sometimes you just need a push in life to take you where you need to be,” Merloni said. “Professionally, it’s something that I’m looking forward to and I think I’m ready.”

Merloni did not say when his final show of “Merloni Fauria and Mego” will be.

“I don’t want to get into the whole send off thing today,” said co-host Christian Fauria. “I don’t want to cry. I don’t want to lose my emotional strength that I have.”

Meghan Ottolini, Merloni’s other co-host who joined the show in May, described Merloni as the voice of Red Sox baseball.

“The stuff that you have coming up next, you have so much in the future in the baseball world and Boston,” Ottolini said. “You are Red Sox baseball. I think the accountability that you put out there is something I know we’re all going to see from you in a bigger role.”

Merloni said he knew this day would come eventually. He revealed the challenges of hosting a daily talk show for more than a decade, which often means having to find negative slants to spark conversations.

Merloni cited a conversation with Dale Arnold after he left WEEI and joined NESN as the pre- and post- game host for the Bruins.

“After I talked with Dale I thought to myself, like, he wakes up everyday and does what he’s passionate about”, Merloni said. “I was kind of jealous. I loved doing this but it can really grind you. I’m not an angry person at all, and that’s what this job entails.”