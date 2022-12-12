For openers, youthful Plymouth South boys’ basketball team nets win over rival Plymouth North

“Any first game of the season is obviously going to have some nerves,” Plymouth South coach Dave Costa said. “And then now you throw your crosstown rival in there, your nerves are going to amp up a little bit. So I think it’s definitely a win that we can feed off of.”

Plymouth South opened its season with a hard-fought 57-54 Patriot League win against visiting Plymouth North Monday night.

The Plymouth South boys’ basketball team has just five players with prior varsity experience, but the young Panthers were unfazed by an early rivalry showdown.

Senior point guard Declan Davis led the Panthers (1-0) with 18 points, but several different players stepped up with key plays in what was a close contest throughout. Justin LaChance tallied 13 points and knocked down a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help Plymouth South retake the lead. In his first varsity game, Jesse Hayes logged 8 points and 9 rebounds off the bench, including some key and-1 scores to help seal the win.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Plymouth North (0-1) tried to isolate its post players and surround them with shooters. Hunter Byron led the Eagles with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, but the Panther defense made just enough stops down the stretch.

Advertisement

“[We’re] trying to talk to the kids about being mentally tough for 32 minutes [and] staying committed to what we want to do,” Costa said. “We just had some kids step up.”

The two Patriot League foes don’t typically open their seasons against each other. Monday’s contest was packed with fans of both squads. Costa said that even though this win is just the start of a long season, his players will savor the early bragging rights.

“It’s just that in-town rivalry, which is awesome,” he said. “The kids really enjoy it. It’s good for the town.”

Advertisement

Abington 67, Hull 61 — Connor Pease (21 points, 13 rebounds), Tyler Staiti (17 points), and Nate Duggan (14 points, 4 assists) led the Green Wave (1-0) in a South Shore League matchup.

Cardinal Spellman 73, St. Mary’s 62 — Senior Jaydan Exalus scored 30 points and tacked on 12 rebounds to propel the Cardinals (1-0) to a Catholic Central victory in their opener.

Chapel Hill 61, Bancroft 54 — Junior Josiah Driscoll scored 29 points and sophomore Xaivien Witherspoon added 21 to lead the Chargers (4-1) in a nonleague matchup.

Hingham 81, Quincy 48 — Liam McBride totaled 25 points and Chase Mello added 16 to power a convincing Patriot League road win for the Harbormen in their season opener.

Lynnfield 68, Bishop Fenwick 56 — James Melkis powered the Crusaders (0-2) with 31 points, though it wasn’t enough as they fell in a nonleague matchup against the Pioneers.

Girls’ basketball

Abington 58, Hull 28 — Savannah Eriksen (21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists), Ella Williamson (13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), and Mary Klein (10 points, 4 steals) filled the stat sheet for the Green Wave (1-0) in a South Shore League matchup.

Blue Hills 49, Randolph 17 — Sophomores Kathleen Murphy (15 points), Bella Sulfaro (8), and Jen Trundley (8) led the Warriors (2-0) in a nonleague matchup.

Haverhill 56, Fitchburg 21 — Freshman Jasalyn Mora scored 16 points in her high school debut to lead the Hillies (1-0) to a nonleague victory.

Joseph Case 64, West Bridgewater 45 — Brooke Orton (21 points, 6 steals), Jamie Moniz (14 points, 5 assists), and Gianna Lupo (12 points) teamed up to lead the Cardinals (1-0) to a nonleague win in their season opener.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s 96, Cardinal Spellman 31 — Niya Morgen (15 points), Kellyn Preira (14 points), and Yirsy Queliz (14 points) led a potent offensive attack for the No. 1 Spartans (2-0) in a Catholic Central League win.

Khalin Kapoor contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.