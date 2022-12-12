The Patriots are set to take on the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Follow along.

After a 10-day break, the 6-6 Patriots are back at it with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cardinals in Glendale.
New England is still in the playoff race, but it must beat Arizona if it wants to remain so. Mac Jones and Co. kick off against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN. You can listen locally on 98.5.
We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout. Follow along below.
No worries with the weather — 6:35 p.m.
No worries about weather tonight, as the Patriots will play their second dome game of the season. Dating back to last year, New England has lost two straight dome games — a 2021 date in Indy against the Colts, and a Thanksgiving night defeat at the hands of Minnesota last month. (That’s on the heels of three consecutive indoor wins dating back to 2020.)
What to know about tonight’s officiating crew — 6:25 p.m.
Shawn Smith is the referee for tonight’s game. Smith is in his fifth season as an NFL referee. He initially served as an umpire from 2015 to 2017 before ascending to the role of lead official. Tonight marks his second Patriots game of 2022 (his first was on Oct. 30, a 22-17 win for the Patriots at MetLife Stadium). According to NFL Penalties, Smith’s crew is fifth-lowest in NFL in average penalties per game (11.08). On average, his crew calls more on road teams (6.33) than home teams (4.75).
Your prediction? — 6:15 p.m.
Or tell us in the comments.
Pregame reading list — 6:10 p.m.
The best way to get prepared for tonight’s game? Your personally curated pregame reading list:
Welcome back to football! — 6:00 p.m.
Good evening, and welcome back to football! After a 10-day break, the Patriots return to action tonight in the desert to face the Cardinals.
Will the time off do them some good? Can Mac Jones help lead a late-season turnaround for the offense? And could tonight’s game serve as a springboard toward a push to the playoffs for New England?
We’ll find out the answers before the end of the evening. Keep it here all night long; we’ll have all your pregame news and analysis, in-game updates, and postgame reactions.
