Patriots DeVante Parker, Jack Jones injured and ruled out; Rhamondre Stevenson also banged-up

Midway through the second quarter, the team downgraded wide receiver DeVante Parker (head) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) to out after initially ruling both as questionable to return. Neither player took a snap in the second quarter.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After entering Monday night’s game without four key contributors, the Patriots lost two more in the first half against the Cardinals.

The two players add to the growing list of banged-up Patriots, joining running back Damien Harris (thigh), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) — all of whom were inactive for Monday’s game.

On New England’s second offensive drive of the game, Parker came up woozy after hitting the ground hard following a tackle by Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. Officials deemed the play a 10-yard catch, while Hamilton signaled incomplete. As the Patriots rushed to the line of scrimmage, Parker had difficulty getting into his stance.

The Cardinals challenged the ruling, which was upheld, giving Parker time to exit the game. He visited the locker room and did not return to the sideline.

Without Meyers and Parker — the team’s leading receivers — that left the Patriots with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton.

Jones, meanwhile, was injured on New England’s second defensive series. He visited the blue medical tent, rode the stationary bike, and tested his knee on the sideline, but eventually left for the locker room and did not re-entered the game.

The Patriots potentially could have lost another player in the first half, as running back Rhamondre Stevenson also left the field with an ankle injury.

On Stevenson’s third carry, he rushed up the middle for 3 yards but stayed down on the field after he was tackled. After receiving attention from trainers, he was able to walk off the field, gingerly, nut under his own power and tried to jog as he reached the sideline.

Stevenson visited the locker room and returned with a heavily taped left ankle. He re-entered the game, but continued to split the carries with rookie Kevin Harris.

