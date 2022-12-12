Patriots promote Jamie Collins, but choose to sit Cameron McGrone

With ultraquick quarterback Kyler Murray at the controls for Arizona, you can never have enough fresh bodies on hand to keep up.

The club also promoted linebacker Cameron McGrone to the 53-man roster, but he was later declared a game-day inactive.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Patriots injected a little more speed and athleticism into their defense by elevating linebackers Jamie Collins from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

A 10-year veteran, Collins also was called up for the game against the Bears Oct. 24. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Collins has played in 123 regular-season games with 700 tackles, 26½5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions. He’s also started seven playoff games with 55 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

Advertisement

Collins, 33, has drawn rave reviews from his fellow linebackers and the staff this season as he’s helped mentor some of players with less experience in the Patriots system.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Jamie’s really been great. After his offseason and kind of rehabbing and all that, and then coming in and getting back into it,’’ Patriots coach Bill Belichick said recently. “He’s worked himself into good shape. He’s been a really positive guy for the younger players and for our team.’’

Collins has long had the skill set to rush the passer, defend the run, and drop into coverage.

“The things he does for us on the field, scout team and all that — he’s ready at multiple positions whenever we need him. He works hard and prepares well. I’m glad he’s here. Honestly, he’s been great.’’

McGrone will have to wait at least a week to make his pro debut. A 2021 fifth-round pick who spent his rookie season on the reserve/nonfootball injury list as he rehabbed a knee ailment suffered in college.

McGrone, known for his exceptional speed, competed well at camp but didn’t make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad a day later.

Advertisement

Harris , Meyers sit out

In addition to McGrone, the Patriots also deactivated running back Damien Harris (thigh), defensive lineman Sam Roberts, and safety Joshuah Bledsoe. Receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) were ruled out Saturday,

The Cardinals were without left guard Rashaad Coward (chest), receiver Rondale Moore (groin), quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back), safety Charles Washington (chest), and linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Finding a home

The Patriots entered the game with an 8-7 all-time mark against the Cardinals in a series that started Nov. 11, 1970, at the original Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The franchises have also played at Schaefer Stadium (later renamed Sullivan, then Foxboro), Sun Devil Stadium, Gillette Stadium, and State Farm Stadium (formerly University of Phoenix Stadium) . . . It’s a sort of homecoming week for Lawrence Guy and Jack Jones (Arizona State), as well as Nick Folk and J.J. Taylor (Arizona) . . . Patriots practice-squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino played for the Cardinals this season in between New England stints. He was 2 for 2 on field goals and 3 for 3 on PATs in a Week 10 win over the Rams . . . Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2003 . . . Former Patriots receiver Shawn Jefferson is Arizona’s receivers coach . . . There were plenty of Patriots fans in town, but it seemed many were expecting the normally warm desert climes – the locals were bemoaning the “brisk” mid-50 temps. Many New Englanders were scurrying around the nearby outlet mall buying extra layers.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.