Pavel Zacha shifting to center against Golden Knights could be a peek at Bruins’ future

“Trust from the coaches. When they trust you to play wing or center in important minutes,” said Zacha, asked how he felt switching from his normal left wing to center. “I’m just trying to do my best with whatever role I get on the team.”

No telling what the future holds, but center could be Zacha’s long-term home with the Bruins, given the ages of Patrice Bergeron (37) and David Krejci (36). Their inevitable retirements as the franchise’s Nos. 1 and 2 centers would create a hole for Zacha (25) to take up residence in the middle, possibly for the remainder of the decade.

LAS VEGAS — Pavel Zacha played center in the Bruins’ 3-1 trimming of the Golden Knights Sunday night, saucering a clever pass that Jake DeBrusk banged home for the tiebreaking/winning goal early in the third period.

Zacha, as the left wing on a line with Krejci and David Pastrnak, had gone a season-high three games without a point before facing Vegas. Coach Jim Montgomery flipped Zacha to center because Krejci was hurt (lower body) two nights earlier in Arizona, bringing together a new trio of Taylor Hall-Zacha-Pastrnak.

By game’s end, because of Montgomery’s clever lineup machinations, DeBrusk moved to that right wing spot and Pastrnak moved back with old pals Brad Marchand and Bergeron. Lower in the order, Nick Foligno also shimmied up to third-line duty with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, dropping A.J. Greer into what was Foligno’s left wing gig, with Tomas Nosek and Craig Smith.

One of Montgomery’s strengths is his willingness, sometimes eagerness, to change the night’s lineup mix, even among the defensemen. His adaptability paid off, underscored by the Hall-to-Zacha-to-DeBrusk strike, and followed by Coyle’s insurance goal with 10:56 to go.

The win left the Bruins No. 1 in the overall standings (2 points ahead of New Jersey) and sent them home Monday morning with a 2-1-0 mark on their trip. They take on the Islanders Tuesday night at the Garden for the start of a five-game homestand.

Zacha, chosen sixth overall by the Devils in 2015, did not blossom as the offensive force New Jersey predicted during his six seasons there, mostly with John Hynes as coach. Not sure they could meet his upcoming financial demands, and loaded with talented newbie forwards, the Devils moved him to the Bruins in the offseason for the cheaper, less-skilled Erik Haula.

Haula, though, filled a need with the Devils, someone who could be a consistent, reliable hand at the faceoff dot. A narrow need, yes, but one that can be crucial in gaining an advantage in possession time and wins. Haula, 31, has been that reliable faceoff horse for the Devils, winning 59 percent of his drops, the best rate among their three busiest centers.

Zacha just barely broke even on faceoffs his last couple of seasons in New Jersey, and won only 43.3 percent of the time there three years ago. Overall, he did a fine job in the middle on Sunday, but he won only two of his nine draws.

If he’s going to grow into a bona fide 1 or 2 center with the Bruins, Zacha will have to beef up his work there. The good news: It can be done. Committed pivots generally can master the craft over time. He has now won only 38.1 percent of his drops this season, albeit in limited looks, only 84 faceoffs.

Going strong

Hall, another ex-Devil and a Zacha teammate for a while in New Jersey, is in full flight. He made a very nice play on the left wall, setting up the dish to Zacha that triggered the winning goal, and has cobbled together a 5-3–8 line over the last six games.

Only Pastrnak (11-8–19 across his last 15 games) has been as hot, and Hall these last two weeks has been clicking almost in lockstep with Pasta primo.

“It’s probably the best I’ve felt,” said Hall. “I feel like I have my legs right now. I feel like I have some freedom to play and make mistakes. I wasn’t perfect [Sunday] by any means, but that freedom to make mistakes allows me to play a little bit loose and have some more creativity, and I think ultimately it just frees me up mentally to just go after them with my skating, and with my playmaking.

“It’s a good feeling to contribute, but it’s a nice feeling to have my speed and to have that puck carrying and have the puck a lot.”

Hall carries the puck more than many, if not most, high-end wingers. Typically, centers are charged with driving lines via their deft puck handling and artful steering up ice.

Hall looks his boldest when he handles the puck more, often with speed generated from a starting point around his defensive blue line. “Yeah,” agreed Hall, “and what I think that is is good timing on the ice and positioning. Some people might just see me with the puck, but there’s a lot that goes into it before — it’s the positioning, it’s the timing, and being in synch with the guys on the ice. I feel like that’s where I’m at, mentally.”

Prior to his recent six-game stretch, in 118 regular-season games with the Black and Gold, Hall delivered 88 points, or .746 per game. These last two weeks, he’s bumped that to 1.33 points per game.

Much of the recent success has had Hall on a new third line with Coyle and Frederic. Because of Krejci’s injury, Hall moved up to Zacha’s line. Once Krejci is back, Montgomery said late Sunday, he intends to go back to the previous trios, reuniting Hall-Coyle-Frederic.

“‘I’ve said before, we play with so many different guys on our team. Monty switches the lines a lot so you have to be ready for anything,” said Hall. “And playing with Pav and JD, they’re no slouches, right? They’re great hockey players and we’ve had some success in the limited time we’ve played together this year, so that’s good for us.

“No matter what the lines are going forward, you have to play well and we all play the same system, so it’s pretty easy.”

Hot hand

His win Sunday extended Linus Ullmark’s winning streak to 8-0-0 over his last nine starts. Since his lone loss Nov. 5 in Toronto, 2-1, he has turned back 245 of 257 shots for an eye-popping .953 save percentage. Conventional wisdom would have it that Jeremy Swayman would get the start Tuesday, especially after the long flight home, but Montgomery could opt to go with the hot hand.

“I think if you ask any goaltender, if they win more than they lose they will feel good about themselves,” said Ullmark, the favorite for the Vezina Trophy one-third into the season. “It goes for me, as well, you know? Take it day by day. We won this one. Now go home and look forward to recharging and be prepared for Tuesday.”

“He is such a stud. I just told him that,” said Hall said soon after Ullmark improved to 16-1-0. “He’s got to be one of, if not the best first-shot goalies in the league. And we take care of the rest. It’s awesome playing in front of him. He makes us feel comfortable. He makes saves look easy. That’s a fun goalie to play in front of.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.