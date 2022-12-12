fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Morocco fans flood Revere streets to celebrate historic World Cup win against Portugal

By Katie Mogg and John Tlumacki Globe Correspondent and Globe Staff,Updated December 12, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Soccer fans crowded Revere Beach Boulevard Saturday afternoon as they celebrated Morocco beating Portugal in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals Saturday, sending the team through to the semifinals. The win marks a historic accomplishment: Morocco is the first African team to make it this far in the tournament, and the hearts of African and Arab diaspora communities are soaring.

In Massachusetts, Revere’s dense Moroccan community took to the streets to celebrate the unprecedented accomplishment. See photos of the celebrations:

A Moroccan soccer fan goes wild as fans crowded Revere Beach Boulevard Saturday afternoon. They celebrated Morocco beating Portugal in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Soccer fans sat and stood on a car with a Moroccan flag draped over it.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The string of wins in the World Cup is a first for Moroccan soccer fans, prompting them to crowd Revere Beach Boulevard wearing red and green Saturday afternoon after Morocco beat Portugal in the quarterfinals.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Saturday afternoon celebrations mirror the crowded streets on Dec. 6 following Morocco's victory over Spain. Revere's Moroccan and Arab communities celebrated the unprecedented wins. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Soccer is the most popular sport in Morocco, and many Moroccans are devout fans, many say. Following the country's win streak in the World Cup, Revere's Moroccan community took to the streets to wave their flags and indulge in shared community and pride.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Next, Morocco will take on France in the semifinals of the World Cup on Dec. 14.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

