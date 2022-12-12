Photos: Morocco fans flood Revere streets to celebrate historic World Cup win against Portugal

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals Saturday, sending the team through to the semifinals. The win marks a historic accomplishment: Morocco is the first African team to make it this far in the tournament, and the hearts of African and Arab diaspora communities are soaring.
In Massachusetts, Revere’s dense Moroccan community took to the streets to celebrate the unprecedented accomplishment. See photos of the celebrations:
