fb-pixel Skip to main content
nba

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham reportedly will have season-ending shin surgery

By Tim Reynolds Associated Press,Updated December 12, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Cade Cunningham (third from left) has only been able to watch his teammates for the last month.Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.

ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure. Cunningham was on the floor in Miami before a game last week doing some shooting, which prompted some speculation that he may be coming back.

Advertisement

Cunningham hasn’t played since Nov. 9 while dealing with the shin issue, which has been treated as a stress fracture.

“It’s up to the medical group and to Cade," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said in late November. “Whatever is best for his health. I’m all for it. I’m 100% behind him."

Cunningham was an All-Rookie team pick last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. He had improvement in all three of those categories this season, with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through 12 games.

Detroit is 7-22 so far this season, the worst record in the NBA, and is being outscored by 7.1 points per game — the second-worst rate in the league. The Pistons were 3-9 in Cunningham's 12 games and have gone 4-13 since.

Detroit’s next game is Wednesday at Charlotte.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video