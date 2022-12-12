Sophomore Braedyn Oteri steps up in net as Danvers captures second straight Cobblestone Cup

The Falcons’ lone goal was scored by freshman Cooper Dunham. In the shootout, Nick Robinson, Trevor McNeill, and Ty Langlais hit the back of the net.

“I thought the guys really came together and played hard,” said Danvers second-year head coach Kevin Fessette. “We went down . . . and had the strength to battle back.”

The Danvers boys’ hockey team secured consecutive Cobblestone Cups with a 2-1 shootout victory Monday against Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena.

The story of the game was sophomore netminder Braedyn Oteri, who made 17 saves. Oteri has been thrust into service this year as the only option for Danvers and has guided the Falcons to three straight wins to open the season.

“I needed to help out the team. The boys needed me, so I stepped up,” said Oteri, whose only goaltending experience was in youth hockey. “We made a statement today and we worked very, very, hard to get it.”

“It was really cool to see him do that,” Fessette added.

The Falcons put 43 shots on goal and have totaled 100 over their past two games, including a 3-1 win over Greater Lowell/Nashoba on Sunday. Lunenburg goaltender Garrett Hakey made 42 saves.

“We have run into two hot goalies in a row and only have 4 goals in those games . . . a lot of that has to do with coaching,” said Fessette. “We see the confidence and the potential of what we can do . . . we are pushing guys to represent their team and their city.”

Foxborough 4, Attleboro 1 — Senior Alex Coviello lit the lamp twice to lead the Warriors (1-1) in their Hockomock league opener.

Lowell 3, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 2 — Jack Gallagher notched the winning goal with 3:42 remaining to lift the Red Raiders (1-1) in the consolation game of the Lowell Cobblestone Tournament. Jack Geary and Ned Akashian scored to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Rivers 5, Portsmouth Abbey 2 — Stephen Rousell and Nolan Cahill both scored their first career goals to lead the Red Wings in a nonleague matchup.

Rockland 3, Bishop Stang 1 — Second-period goals from Joey Salamone, Shane Kimball, and Cooper Larouco, plus 29 saves from Joey Dow, handed the Bulldogs (2-0) a nonleague victory.

Girls’ hockey

Canton 4, Westwood 0 — Senior Audrey Koen scored twice to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) in a nonleague matchup.

Norwell 11, Ursuline 3 — Maddie McDonald (3 goals, 1 assist) and Penny Saich (3 goals, 2 assists) both recorded hat tricks, while Madeline Leivi (2 goals, 1 assist) and Sara Grace Edelman (1 goal, 3 assists) helped power a Clippers (2-0) offense that has scored 19 goals in two games.

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.