UMass Lowell recently lost beloved strength coach Keith Vinci to cancer. Now the River Hawks are carrying on in his honor

Now, that seat is unoccupied. In Vinci’s place is his Marine Corps flag, and his presence is noticeably absent inside the Costello Athletic Center.

Players have grown accustomed to hearing his voice echo through the gym, reminding them that they’re not playing hard enough.

The last seat on the UMass Lowell men’s basketball bench has belonged to strength coach Keith Vinci over the years.

Vinci, assistant athletic director for sports performance at UMass Lowell, died Nov. 17 at the age of 46 after a second battle with Burkitt lymphoma.

“It’s truly like losing a family member,” UMass Lowell coach Pat Duquette said.

Advertisement

As the River Hawks (11-1) have pieced together one of the best starts in program history, they’ve done so with heavy hearts.

Vinci, who was first diagnosed in March, entered remission in August. The team took part in a joyful walk in New Hampshire in September to commemorate how far he had come, then they learned in October that the lymphoma had returned.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Doctors told Vinci he likely wouldn’t be able to work, but he continued to alternate between training with players for a week and undergoing chemotherapy for two or three weeks.

“Him being able to deal with the pain and still be there for us, it really showed the true warrior he is,” graduate student forward Allin Blunt said.

Duquette said that when he told the players Vinci’s health had worsened significantly, they still believed his inner strength would help him defy the odds.

When Duquette shared a few hours before the Columbia game on Nov. 10 that Vinci was near death, the players were devastated. The River Hawks managed to beat the Lions, but their minds were elsewhere.

“It hasn’t been easy, but we use it as motivation,” Blunt said. “The fight he had, we want to implement that into everything we do on a daily basis.”

Advertisement

Even as his condition deteriorated, Vinci met with the team whenever he could. His last visit came two days before his death, when he refused pain medicine and opted to spend some of his last moments with his players.

He told them that this is their year to fight for an America East championship and gave them his blessing and final words of encouragement.

“I really appreciate him for that, for putting himself through that,” senior forward Darion Jordan-Thomas said.

While the River Hawks were consistently amazed by his fortitude and loyalty, they weren’t surprised, because they’ve seen those traits from Vinci for years.

In 2014, Duquette’s second year at UMass Lowell and Vinci’s first, it didn’t take Duquette long to realize Vinci was unique.

About four months after Vinci took the job, a new player’s father died of cancer. The team had a road game but chose to first attend the service.

Vinci had another obligation that prevented him from riding on the bus, but he took a train from Lowell to Boston, hopped on a bus, then walked to the ceremony. He got back the same way.

“He had no ego,” Duquette said. “He was one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met.”

Duquette said Vinci’s ability to train players was obvious, but his ability to connect with them and earn their trust set him apart. Duquette believes players sensed how much Vinci valued their well-being and that he would do anything for them, and they worked even harder as a result.

Advertisement

Vinci often reached out to players he felt needed a lift, unprovoked, to help steer them in the right direction.

“He wins over their minds and hearts,” Duquette said. “That’s what truly makes him special. He’s tough as nails, but he truly cares.”

Though that seat at the end of the bench will remain empty, Vinci’s values and teachings will stick with the River Hawks for years to come. They plan to put his initials on their uniforms for the rest of the season.

Vinci taught them that strength is more than physical. They’ll miss him daily in their pursuit of greatness, but they’re ready to carry on in his honor.

“He was almost like another brother to us,” Jordan-Thomas said. “He really played a major role in keeping us together.”

Fernandes hobbled

UMass leading scorer Noah Fernandes has missed the Minutemen’s last three games because of an an ankle injury … Northeastern rallied from an 11-point deficit to outlast Holy Cross, 59-58, on Saturday … Walter Whyte scored with 3.8 seconds left to lift Boston University to a 72-70 win over Marist on Saturday … Stonehill is shooting 81.1 percent from the free throw line, which is the fifth-best mark in the nation … Chris Ledlum is averaging 19.2 points per game for Harvard, tops for Division 1 Massachusetts teams.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.