Yet again in Arizona, not the finest example of Patriots football

We were at University of Phoenix Stadium in February 2008 when David Tyree made an impossible velcro-helmet catch and the New York Football Giants destroyed New England’s hope of a perfect season in a 17-14 thriller. A nervous Mercury Morris and friends finally got to pop champagne corks in Biscayne Bay.

Monday night’s joust with the Arizona Cardinals was only the fourth time the Patriots ever played in State Farm Stadium, but the gigantic, billowy, desert dome has been the site of three of some of the most memorable moments in Patriot history.

Seven years later, this huge house of the setting sun was where Seahawks coach Pete Carroll finally won a Super Bowl for Bob Kraft, calling for a slant pass in traffic (hello, Malcolm Butler) instead of handing the ball to Beast Mode from the 1-yard line. The gift victory completed New England’s emotional/vengeful “we weren’t doing it” quest, in a week launched with Bill Belichick’s Mona Lisa Vito moment and Kraft demanding an apology from the NFL commissioner minutes after his plane touched town in Phoenix.

Nineteen interminable Wells Report in Context/Fanboy Judge Berman months later, the Patriots were back at this place with a legally-exhausted Tom Brady serving the first game of his of his four-game suspension. Young Jimmy Garoppolo beat the Cardinals, 23-21, no doubt convincing Bill Belichick that any quarterback could win in the Patriot system.

Monday, a humbled Belichick brought his 6-6 Bradyless Patriots back to this re-named (in 2018) building with New England’s 2022 playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Patriot second-year quarterback Mac Jones was out to kickstart a much-maligned Patriot offense that was universally mocked across NFL America after a pathetic showing at home Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Rumblings that Belichick might finally be in trouble with his boss were coming out of Fort Foxboro, including an essay by Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, which asked if a loss to the Cardinals might result in “the unthinkable”?

“Is Belichick’s future with the Patriots possibly riding . . . on how the team performs Monday night against the Cardinals?’’ asked the veteran scribe.

Whoa. Get back, Loretta. It’s only a Monday night against the 4-8 Cardinals folks.

Before Monday Night Football, the last image we had of the Patriots was that of Jones yelling at new “play-caller” Matt Patricia. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph last week joined the chorus Patricia-bashing when he was asked about New England’s still-life offense.

“It’s like a defensive guy is calling offense,’’ chortled Joseph, adding that New England’s play-calling was “very conservative.’’

It was a rare soundbite of truth in a league of Pentagon-speak.

When Belichick was asked for a response to the broadside, he sniffed, “Whatever he said, he said, so ask him about it.’’

Ooooh. So along with this “must-win” game, we had some hard feelings coming into the night.

The NFL’s showcase game got off to a ghoulish start when Kyler Murray suffered a no-contact injury to his left leg while scrambling for 3 yards on the third play of the night. Arizona’s star QB was carted off the field and replaced by 36-year-old, 13-year veteran Colt McCoy.

New England’s first possession started at the Patriot 40 after a missed field goal attempt.

What a matchup: One of the league’s worst red-zone offenses against one of the league’s worst red-zone defenses.

Jones lined up in shotgun and completed a 14-yard pass over the middle to DeVante Parker on the Pats’ first play. This was followed by a three-and-out/punt, including a near-interception and a false start by Trent Brown. Jones was not yelling at Patricia when he came off the field.

New England’s next drive was a disaster. Parker sustained a head injury, Rhamondre Stevenson went off with a leg injury, and Jones was intercepted when he dropped back on third down and threw a wobbler as he was hit upon release. Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons grabbed the wounded duck out of the air on the New England 36.

The Cardinals settled for a 33 yard field goal by Matt Prater on the second play of the second quarter, good for a 3-0 lead.

No one at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton was asking for tape of this game as we lurched toward halftime.

The Super Bowl returns to State Farm Stadium Feb. 12. We’re not expecting the Patriots to attend.

