Man accused of making Lockerbie bomb is in US custody, authorities say

The apprehension of Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir al-Marimi, confirmed Sunday by the Justice Department, comes after an international, 34-year pursuit of those responsible for one of the deadliest terrorist attacks against Americans. Pan Am Flight 103 was 38 minutes into its route from London to New York on Dec. 21, 1988, when it “exploded into pieces,” federal officials said. All 259 people on board were killed, along with 11 on the ground.

A former Libyan intelligence officer accused of building the bomb that destroyed an American passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has been taken into U.S. custody and will face prosecution in Washington for the act of terrorism, authorities said.

Among the dead were 190 Americans, including 35 Syracuse University students returning home for the holidays after a semester studying abroad. Before 9/11, the bombing of the Boeing 747 was the largest terrorist attack against U.S. civilians in history, leading to sanctions against Libya, helping shape the FBI's handling of international investigations and setting off a scramble to keep other air passengers safe.

Although two other Libyan intelligence officers were tried in the case, Mas'ud is set to become the first to appear in an American courtroom. The United States announced charges against him in 2020, on the 32nd anniversary of the attack, with then-Attorney General William Barr saying the operation was ordered by the leadership of Libyan intelligence and that Moammar Gaddafi, Libya's leader from 1969 to 2011, had personally thanked Mas'ud for his work.

At the time the charges were revealed, Mas'ud was in Libyan custody in an unrelated case.

It was not immediately clear how U.S. authorities apprehended Mas'ud. The FBI referred questions to the Justice Department, which did not offer additional details on Sunday.

Those who lost loved ones in the bombing called the news a major milestone. Maryland resident Stephanie Bernstein, 71, whose husband, Michael, was among the victims, said in an interview she "never thought a day like today would happen." Before the charges were announced, she had come to believe no one else would be charged in the killing of her spouse, who was a Justice Department official who worked in what then was the Office of Special Investigations, which tracked and prosecuted Nazis.

"It's critical to hold people like this accountable, no matter how many years after the fact," said Bernstein, a retired rabbi and vice president of the Victims of Pan Am Flight 103 group composed of family members and friends of those killed in the bombing. "We have generations of people who have been working on this for 34 years. We'll never stop."

Bernstein said authorities told her Mas'ud is expected to appear in court Monday. The Justice Department said in a statement that his first appearance would be in U.S. District Court in Washington but did not specify a date or time.

Just one person has been convicted in the attack that left almost 300 people dead. In 1991, during Barr's first stint as attorney general, he announced the first charges - against Libyan intelligence operative Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi and his alleged accomplice Lamen Khalifa Fhimah. Libya refused to send them to the United States or Britain for trial, stalling efforts at prosecution and prompting sanctions.

The Libyan government ultimately agreed in 1999 to hand over the two suspects for trial by a Scottish court on a former U.S. military base in the Netherlands. Fhimah was acquitted, while Megrahi was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. In a decision criticized by President Barack Obama, Scottish officials released Megrahi in 2009 after a cancer diagnosis. He died about three years later.

The initial investigation revealed the possible involvement of a person named "Abu Agela Masud," according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case. But investigators were not able to identify him. A breakthrough came when law enforcement learned Mas'ud had been arrested after the fall of the Gaddafi regime and interviewed by a Libyan law enforcement officer in 2012.

The FBI obtained a copy of that interview, translated from Arabic to English, around 2017. According to the U.S. affidavit filed in support of the criminal case, Mas'ud admitted in the interview with the Libyan officer to making the bomb that took down Pan Am Flight 103 and assisting Megrahi and Fhimah in executing the plot.

He told the Libyan officer that Libyan intelligence officials had directed him to take a suitcase equipped with a bomb to Malta, according to the affidavit. He said he flew there with the medium-sized Samsonite bag and met Megrahi and Fhimah at Luqa Airport, where he handed it to them. He had set the timer to go off 11 hours later, as instructed. Fhimah placed the bag on the luggage conveyor belt, the affidavit alleged.

Mas'ud said he hid the explosive device in a way that would make its discovery difficult, placing it near the metallic parts of the suitcase, according to the affidavit. After the handoff, he flew to Tripoli. When he heard that an explosion had knocked an American plane out of the sky, he was sure his suitcase had played a part in the operation, the affidavit stated. He and Fhimah later met with Gaddafi and others, "who thanked them for carrying out a great national duty against the Americans," the affidavit added.

Because part of the evidence in this case was obtained in a Libyan prison, "the admissibility of that will come in to question," said Bruce Hoffman, a terrorism expert at Georgetown University. "But the DOJ has been investigating this for years, so they must have considered this already, and they must have corroborating evidence."

"The way we looked at victims of terrorism cases changed with the Pan Am attack; these families really banded together to ask for justice, and that's why this trial is so important," Hoffman said.

Mark Zaid, a national security lawyer who represented families of victims in the bombing, said the upcoming trial could offer more insight into the attack.

"I would hope that through this trial we are expecting to learn new information about the bombing and exactly who Mas'ud took his orders from," Zaid said. "And if there is an indictment, then the U.S. can continue investigating and charge more people."

"If he is convicted, we will learn more, we can prosecute more people, we will open doors," Zaid added. "But if Mas'ud is acquitted, this might be the end of the road for this 34-year-old investigation."

Brian Finucane, a formal legal adviser at the State Department who now works with the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, said there have been three other individuals who were brought over from Libya and tried in the United States.

Ahmed Abu Khattala, who was sentenced in 2018, had to be brought over by a naval vessel because the United States was unable to find a third country that was willing to offer their airport for the transfer, Finucane noted.

"In the Abu Khattala case, the FBI and the DOJ did extensive planning in advance of bringing him to the U.S., so we should expect the same in this case," Finucane said. "This announcement was not a spur of the moment decision."

In announcing the charges against Mas'ud in 2020, Barr said he hoped Libyan officials would allow the suspected bombmaker to stand trial and would provide necessary support and resources. He added that the United States would "work closely with our Scottish counterparts to use every feasible and appropriate means to ensure that he answers for his part in the Lockerbie bombing."

A spokesman for the Scottish Crown Office said Sunday that Scottish prosecutors will work alongside colleagues from the United States and United Kingdom to continue pursuing the investigation "with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with Al Megrahi to justice."

At Syracuse University, where scholarships and a monument were established in honor of the victims, Chancellor Kent Syverud called the arrest a welcome development. He said the university community "stands with all the victims' families, friends and loved ones who have continued to seek justice for more than three decades."

Victims of Pan Am Flight 103 said in a statement that "Mas'ud's confession as the bomb maker to a Libyan law enforcement official makes him someone we truly want to see stand trial."

M. Victoria Cummock, whose husband was killed in the bombing, said in a statement that she hoped the arrest would address what she described as a "miscarriage of justice" in the case. She called it a milestone in the victims' quest for accountability and in "the decades-old promise I made to John Cummock, my 38-year-old husband, my best friend and the father of my three children."

Cummock called for trial proceedings to begin immediately, noting that “the victim’s families are keenly aware that after 34 years, informants and witnesses die, memories fade, and evidence can deteriorate or disappear.”