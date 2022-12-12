Russia is using old Ukrainian missiles against Ukraine, general says

But that was not all the intelligence officials found. The missile had been built in a Ukrainian weapons factory.

It was the wreckage of a Kh-55 subsonic cruise missile designed in the 1970s to carry a nuclear warhead. The warhead had been removed and ballast added to disguise the fact that it was not carrying a payload, said General Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy intelligence chief, an assertion now backed by the Pentagon and British military intelligence.

KYIV, Ukraine — Shortly after a large wave of Russian missiles slammed into targets across the country in October, Ukraine’s intelligence officials noticed something strange in the rubble.

The missile, and the bomber that probably delivered it, was part of a cache of weaponry handed over to Russia by Ukraine in the 1990s as part of an international agreement aimed at assuring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Skibitsky said.

The next month, Ukrainian forces found the remnants of two more Kh-55 missiles, both with their warheads removed, and both part of the same tranche of weapons that Ukraine had sent to Russia under the agreement.

Russia was using Ukraine’s own armaments as decoys against it. They served a strategic goal: Sending up the missiles would force Ukraine to mobilize its air-defense system against them.

“First, the Kh-55 missile is launched; we react to it,” Skibitsky said, speaking in a lengthy interview at military intelligence headquarters in Kyiv last week, before the latest missile strikes across the country. “It’s like a false target.”

After the Ukrainian air defenses are engaged, he said, Russian bombers launch the more modern missiles, with destructive warheads.

The three missiles are part of a larger number of retrofitted older missiles used in strikes, some as decoys and some modernized with warheads.

The use of old cruise missiles — including ones built in Ukraine decades ago — is just one element in a complex and deadly conflict in which deception plays a role, along with fighting on the battleground.

As part of the 1990s agreement, known as the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine agreed to relinquish its nuclear arsenal — the world’s third-largest at the time, inherited from the collapsed Soviet Union — and transfer all nuclear warheads to Russia for decommissioning in return for security assurances.

“All ballistic missiles, Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers were also handed over,” Skibitsky said. “Now, they are using Kh-55 missiles against us with these bombers. It would be better if we handed them over to the USA.”