HBO Max’s cancellation of ‘Minx’ a misguided move

The latest “Wait, what?’’ moment arrives courtesy of HBO Max. The streaming platform has decided to cancel “Minx,’’ even though the comedy series had an excellent first season, had been renewed by HBO Max, and was in the process of wrapping production on its second season.

Cancellations by networks and cable channels often make you scratch your head, especially when you compare the dreck that is allowed to remain with the good series that are being given the boot.

Created by showrunner and executive producer Ellen Rapoport, “Minx’' is set in 1970s Los Angeles and revolves around an unlikely duo: committed feminist writer and editor Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and sleazy publisher Doug (a terrific Jake Johnson), who team up to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Advertisement

Sources told Variety that the cancellation is part of cost-cutting moves by HBO Max’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. Penny-pinching moves have accelerated since the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc.

But the bean-counters should have looked elsewhere. Season one of “Minx” offered enough genuine originality — that rarest of qualities in a TV series — and was executed with enough verve to make you look forward to season two.

Lionsgate Television, which produces the series, said in a statement that it will shop for a new home for “Minx,” and I doubt it will be homeless for long. But the cancellation doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence in the judgment of the powers that be at HBO Max.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.