Elon Musk no longer world’s richest man, according to Forbes

Well, according to Forbes, that title may not be accurate, for now at least.

You may have seen a viral clip of comedian Dave Chappelle introducing Elon Musk at his comedy show in San Francisco on Sunday.

Musk, the new owner of Twitter who has famously ignited a series of controversies, has fallen from the top spot on Forbes’ ”Real-Time Billionaires List,” which tracks the finances of the world’s richest people based on public and private holdings.

The mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, Musk had an estimated net worth of more than $350 billion when he was crowned the world’s richest man by Forbes in September 2021, but in the past year, his fortune has shrunk by more than 50 percent, and was down to $176.8 billion as of Tuesday’s market close, according to Forbes. (Still a nice nest egg, of course.)

Musk now holds the number two spot on the list, behind French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Dior, and Tiffany & Co., among many other brands.

Musk spent $44 billion to acquire Twitter in a messy and contentious deal this year. But his recent tumble from the number one spot can be attributed to a different Musk-owned company: Tesla.

With concerns over supply chain and demand issues rattling investors, the electric car manufacturing company’s stock has plummeted in 2022, and closed down 6.3 percent on Monday.

According to Matt Durot, the Forbes analyst who initially broke the news of Musk’s drop in the rankings, Tesla investors may be further put off by the billionaire’s Twitter antics.

“Musk sold $19.3 billion of Tesla stock to finance his acquisition and many Tesla investors view Twitter as a disruptive distraction,” Durot said in a statement. “Supply chain issues have also weighed on Tesla’s stock. Meanwhile, shares of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which account for the bulk of the new No. 1 Bernard Arnault’s fortune, are basically flat this year.”

The timing of Musk’s wealth drop also coincides with his controversial Twitter acquisition. Since taking over, Musk has laid off more than half the company’s workforce, reinstated Twitter accounts that were previously suspended, and fired off multiple controversial tweets. Now, Musk and Twitter have launched a new version of the Twitter Blue subscription service, which will cost users $11 a month if they choose to subscribe through an iPhone or iPad, according to NPR. Hours later, the company disbanded its Trust and Safety Council.

The success of a subscription Twitter Blue or a Tesla stock rebound could put Musk back on top of the billionaires list — he reclaimed the top spot last week after being briefly dethroned last Wednesday — but for now, he sits firmly in second.

