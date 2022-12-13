GSK enters RNA editing field through partnership with Wave Life Sciences

The British pharmaceutical giant GSK, formerly GlaxoSmithKline, is partnering with Wave Life Sciences to develop up to nine genetic therapies with the Cambridge firm’s technology, the companies announced Tuesday. Wave will earn $120 million in cash and $50 million in an equity investment from GSK. Wave’s stock was up about 30 percent on the news.

Wave is developing synthetic molecules of RNA or DNA that can silence harmful genes or help fix good ones. One application of those molecules is called RNA editing, a tactic that aims to change single letters of RNA code to fix mutations that cause genetic disease. The approach is billed as a temporary — and thus potentially safer — alternative to gene editing, which permanently alters DNA.