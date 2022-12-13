Sam Bankman-Fried faces charges in FTX meltdown. What about Caroline Ellison and others?

Though the criminal indictment only names Bankman-Fried, prosecutors believe he isn’t the only person at fault. Each charge says he acted with “others.” A lawyer for Bankman-Fried told the Associated Press that he is “reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options.”

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday evening in the Bahamas after US prosecutors filed criminal charges, accusing him of various crimes including securities fraud and wire fraud. ( The eight-count indictment can be viewed here. ) And on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of defrauding investors in a separate civil complaint.

Prosecutors in the US are zeroing in on Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX and crypto hedge fund Alameda Research, alleging that he was the ringleader of a massive fraud.

Advertisement

Bankman-Fried built his crypto empire with friends he met as an undergrad at MIT, as well as former colleagues from Jane Street Capital. Several key FTX and Alameda executives grew up in Massachusetts or attended MIT, including Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Sam Trabucco, who are all named in the SEC’s complaint.

One remaining question is what, if any, role the others played in the scandal.

Ellison, who graduated from Newton North High School, and Trabucco, who graduated from Roxbury Latin School, were named co-CEOs of Alameda last year. In August of this year, Trabucco stepped down, leaving Ellison as the firm’s sole leader when the house of cards fell apart last month.

According to the SEC filing, Alameda used FTX customer funds for trading, and it lent some of the money to executives for personal real estate purchases, among other things. The complaint says Alameda also received “significant special treatment” on the FTX exchange, which Bankman-Fried and Ellison have previously denied.

During interviews with the press since the collapse of his crypto empire, Bankman-Fried has tried to distance himself from Alameda, claiming he “didn’t know exactly what was going on” and that he wasn’t the one making decisions. But the SEC complaint casts doubt on that explanation.

Advertisement

“Bankman-Fried remained the ultimate decision-maker at Alameda, even after Ellison and Trabucco became co-CEOs,” the civil complaint says. “Bankman-Fried directed investment and operational decisions, frequently communicated with Alameda employees, and had full access to Alameda’s records and databases.”

Ellison’s role in the saga remains unclear. She’s only named in the SEC document eight times, while Bankman-Fried’s name appears more than 130 times.

The filing does, though, confirm earlier reports that Ellison, during a meeting with Alameda employees in November, admitted that she, Bankman-Fried, and other FTX executives were aware FTX customer funds had been used by Alameda.

Before Bankman-Fried’s arrest, he was slated to speak at a congressional hearing about FTX’s collapse Tuesday. John J. Ray, who took over as CEO of FTX when it filed for bankruptcy protection, is still expected to testify.

Ray said in his prepared remarks that while many aspects of the saga remain unknown, he is certain that Alameda used FTX customer funds to trade and that company insiders took out loans of more than $1 billion.

The SEC accused Bankman-Fried of using Alameda funds to make political donations and purchase tens of millions of dollars in Bahamian real estate for himself, his parents, and other FTX executives. The filing does not indicate whether Ellison or Trabucco borrowed any money.

Advertisement

It’s possible that investigators could still bring charges against Ellison or others. The SEC said in a press release that its investigations into violations by other entities and people are “ongoing.”

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.