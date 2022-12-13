Takeda acquires Boston biotech’s experimental autoimmune disease pill for $4 billion

The Japanese drug giant Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which is the largest biopharma employer in Massachusetts, said it would acquire an experimental autoimmune disease pill from Nimbus Therapeutics for $4 billion upfront and up to $2 billion in potential milestone payments.

Nimbus — an 80 person biotech firm that recently moved from its longtime Cambridge headquarters near Central Square to a site in the Seaport neighborhood — believes that its drug will have vast potential for treating many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company recently finished testing the drug in an intermediate stage clinical trial for moderate-to-severe psoriasis. An advanced study in that condition is planned for 2023. The drug is also being tested in psoriatic arthritis and Takeda plans to test it in inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune diseases.