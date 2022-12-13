Takeda acquires Boston biotech’s experimental autoimmune disease pill for $4 billion

The Japanese drug giant Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which is the largest biopharma employer in Massachusetts, said it would acquire an experimental autoimmune disease pill from Nimbus Therapeutics for $4 billion upfront and up to $2 billion in potential milestone payments.
Nimbus — an 80 person biotech firm that recently moved from its longtime Cambridge headquarters near Central Square to a site in the Seaport neighborhood — believes that its drug will have vast potential for treating many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
The company recently finished testing the drug in an intermediate stage clinical trial for moderate-to-severe psoriasis. An advanced study in that condition is planned for 2023. The drug is also being tested in psoriatic arthritis and Takeda plans to test it in inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune diseases.
Nimbus previously raised $125 million from private investors in September who were excited about the drug’s broad applications. That announcement came on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a competitor’s drug: Sotyktu, a once-daily pill made by Bristol Myers Squibb to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
Sotyktu and the Nimbus drug are both inhibitors of an immune system protein called tyrosine kinase 2. People with genetic mutations in the enzyme are less likely to develop inflammatory or autoimmune diseases, and drug companies are hoping that TYK2 inhibitors that selectively stop the enzyme, but not closely related ones, could become a major class of blockbuster drugs.
Takeda said the milestone payments for Nimbus will be doled out in two $1 billion sums if the drug achieves net sales of $4 billion and $5 billion.
