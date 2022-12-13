United to buy 100 Boeing planes

United Airlines agreed to buy 100 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners as part of a multibillion-dollar order for as many as 300 new aircraft, revamping the carrier’s fleet with one of the largest plane deals in recent years. The pact includes 100 firm orders for the widebody model along with options to add another 100, the companies said Tuesday in a release. The airline expects to take delivery of the Dreamliners beginning in 2024. Along with the widebody order, United agreed to purchase another 56 Boeing 737 Max planes and exercised options for 44 of the workhorse narrow-body jet. Deliveries are expected between 2024 and 2028, it said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Stellantis recalling Ram pickups over tailgate problem

Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road. The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years. The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled trucks are in North America. Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla stock a bargain these days

Tesla shares are trading at their cheapest ever by at least one measure as the electric-vehicle giant grapples with an array of challenges, from waning demand in China to investor concern over billionaire chief executive Elon Musk’s priorities. The stock is now trading at 29 times projected earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While that’s still well above the S&P 500 Index’s 17 times forecast earnings, it’s the lowest since the company went public in 2010. The company’s market value fell below $500 billion for the first time since November 2020 Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

A section of London Waterloo railway station closed off due to strike action on Dec. 13, 2022. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

LABOR

A month of strikes begins in Britain

Railroad workers across England walked off the job Tuesday, disrupting trains throughout the UK and starting what is expected to be a month of strikes by public service workers demanding higher pay as soaring inflation erodes living standards. The Rail, Maritime, and Transport union has called two 48-hour strikes this week, canceling most services on Tuesday and Wednesday then again on Friday and Saturday. The strikes come after unions rejected the latest offer on pay and working conditions from Network Rail, which runs the rail network, and 14 train operating companies. Nurses, border guards, and ambulance drivers are among the other workers set to strike this month, forcing the government to discuss mobilizing the army to staff vital public services this winter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Things could be looking up next year

Investors are turning less negative on the global growth outlook for next year amid bets on a stronger Chinese economy, according to Bank of America’s latest fund manager survey. Although the macro sentiment remains bearish, the number of investors expecting a weaker economy in 2023 fell to 69 percent from 73 percent last month, according to the survey of 281 fund managers overseeing $728 billion in assets. About three-quarters of participants expect stronger growth in China as it reopens from COVID restrictions, a jump from just 13 percent in November and the most positive outlook since May 2021, the survey showed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INFLATION

Those Christmas cookies will cost more to bake this year

Dessert is likely to hurt the wallet this holiday season. The cost of ice cream, flour, cakes, and cookies jumped the most ever, Labor Department data show, while eggs are up 49.1 percent, the biggest surge in almost four decades. The worst-ever outbreak of bird flu has shrunk the egg supply, while refined-sugar costs have been driven higher by adverse weather for the US sugar beet crop and tighter global supplies that limited imports. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb treats those perceived to be Black differently than white renters

Airbnb released the findings of its anti-discrimination efforts over the past several years, revealing a discrepancy in how guests who are perceived to be Black are approved for short-term bookings on its platform compared with their white counterparts. The research includes data from the company’s Project Lighthouse, an initiative undertaken in 2020 in partnership with Color of Change, the online racial justice organization. Airbnb found that guests perceived to be Black had a 91.4 percent acceptance rate for bookings made in 2021 while those perceived to be white had a 94.1 percent acceptance rate. Guests perceived to be Asian and Latino or Hispanic had success rates of 93.4 percent. The rates are based on a random sample of 750,000 reservation requests. The study determined the perceived race of guests by using a first name and profile photo. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 9, 2022. Associated Press

ENERGY

Keystone spill did not contaminate drinking water supply

The Keystone oil pipeline rupture that spilled 14,000 barrels of crude in Kansas last week — including into a waterway called Mill Creek — hasn’t contaminated any drinking water wells, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Although Mill Creek connects to the Little Blue River, the latter wasn’t impacted because of containment efforts, said Kellen Ashford, the agency spokesperson for region 7. The leak is the largest in Keystone’s history, and one of the worst onshore US spills since 2010, according to data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

Company founded by Jessica Alba has a new CEO

Honest Co., the personal-care company founded by actress Jessica Alba, appointed former Amazon and General Mills Inc. executive Carla Vernón as its new chief executive. Vernón assumes the role starting Jan. 9 and will replace Nick Vlahos, who has led the company since 2017 and took it public last year. Vlahos will remain on Honest’s board, according to a statement. The new chief executive was “instrumental in invigorating Amazon.com’s beauty experience” by introducing virtual lipstick try-on and creating a seasonal beauty sales event. Vernón becomes one of the only Afro-Latina chief executives at a publicly traded company, according to Honest. She takes the reins at a company that has struggled to meet the expectations set at its IPO. Honest, which sells diapers, shampoo, and makeup that it markets as environmentally sustainable and free of harmful ingredients, has seen its shares steadily decline and took a hit earlier this year when sales of its cleaning products slumped more than expected as the pandemic eased. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Advertisement

Gen Z favors chicken, not beef

Taco Bell’s Gen Z diners increasingly want to eat chicken instead of beef. The chain said this creates an opportunity for Taco Bell to introduce more chicken-based items, especially for those younger customers. There’s also room for the Mexican-themed restaurant to boost sales with its breakfast and lunch businesses, said Mark King, chief executive of Taco Bell. Gen Z is typically defined as those roughly 10 to 25 years old. — BLOOMBERG NEWS