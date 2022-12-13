Wu administration launches $9 million initiative to fill empty storefronts

The first cohort, around 15 businesses, will be picked next April, with applications due Feb. 17. When scoring applications, city officials will prioritize the kinds of small businesses that were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as those in fitness, childcare, the arts, retail, and restaurants. While filling empty spaces caused by the pandemic is one goal, the administration also wants the program to bring a more diverse mix of business owners to high-rent districts such as Downtown, the Seaport, and the Back Bay. However, the program is not limited to any particular neighborhood.

This initiative, dubbed the SPACE Grant program, will provide grants of up to $200,000 to around 50 businesses over the next three years, to subsidize their efforts to open a new location. City officials hope to find other funds to continue the program once the federal money from Boston’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation runs out.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration is hoping to fill dozens of empty storefronts across the city by spending $9 million in federal recovery funds on grants to help entrepreneurs open their first brick-and-mortar shop or to expand into a new one.

“Even though our focus is on major commercial hubs because we want to diversify some of these areas, at the end of the day, it’s a citywide program because we know the need is great across the city,” said Segun Idowu, Wu’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion.

The idea for the SPACE program (the acronym stands for Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises) came out of the brainstorming sessions that city officials had earlier this year with business leaders about reviving Boston’s downtown office district, where small ground-floor businesses have been battered by the recent shift to remote work. It also reflects discussions that Idowu and other city officials have had during weekly tours of the city’s commercial areas. In many cases, they were shown specific vacancies that have become eyesores and problems for their respective blocks; some of these spots were about to be filled but the pandemic killed those plans.

Earlier in the pandemic, the city distributed smaller grants to small businesses, often from federal recovery funds. But this program is providing much larger awards of the scale needed to make a dent in rents and buildout costs to help entrepreneurs fill empty storefronts. The city has launched a website that highlights dozens of vacancies downtown, as well as others in the Back Bay, the North End and the Seaport. Idowu said city officials plan to add vacancies in outlying neighborhoods to the site soon, to help give entrepreneurs ideas about locations where they could open.

City officials will also provide mentorship, counseling, and help with negotiating leases, along with other kinds of rental assistance. Idowu said small businesses that don’t win one of the grants would still be eligible for much of this assistance.

“The city has a suite of services we provide,” Idowu said. “Not getting this grant doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways the city can be helpful.”





Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.