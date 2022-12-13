Celebrate the holidays with these South African reds

Ntsiki Biyela is a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She is South Africa’s first Black woman winemaker and director of her own brand, Aslina, named for the grandmother who raised her. Growing up in a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal and, later, employed as a domestic worker, Biyela had no exposure to wine. In fact, she did not taste wine until she had already won a winemaking scholarship to Stellenbosch University, where she had to simultaneously learn Afrikaans while pursuing an enology degree. From there, she worked for 13 years at winery Stellekaya, where she learned all aspects of the business, consulted abroad, and collaborated with an importer on a line of wines before launching her own label in 2017. She has won numerous awards for her wines — a portfolio that includes cabernet sauvignon, chenin blanc, and a Bordeaux-style blend — and has garnered ample recognition for her industry leadership.

If you’re looking for fresh inspiration this holiday season, get to know the backstories of two Black South African wine brand owners. Their remarkable journeys — and their luscious pours — make it clear why both are among the wine world’s brightest lights.

Biyela, part of a tiny yet growing cadre of Black South African winemakers, is intent on creating pathways for the next generation. One of the ways she’s doing that is through serving on the board of Pinotage Youth Development Academy, an organization that fosters the skills of budding wine professionals from historically disadvantaged communities.

Tinashe Nyamudoka, one of South Africa’s top sommeliers, has also forged a remarkable path. He left his native Zimbabwe during the hyperinflation crisis of 2008 to seek work in Cape Town. Unable to secure work as a grocery store manager, the vocation he left behind, he found a job polishing cutlery, and then waiting tables, at a fine-dining restaurant. He had no experience with wine, but quickly learned. Within a decade, he had ascended through the ranks of the country’s most prestigious restaurants to establish himself as an award-winning somm. (The documentary “Blind Ambition” follows Nyamudoka and his fellow Zimbabwean team members as they prepare for the World Wine Tasting Championships in Burgundy, France.)

In 2017, working in partnership with winemaker Attie Louw at Opstal Wine Estate in Slanghoek Valley, Nyamudoka launched his own line of wines. He directs all of the blending for his brand, Kumusha, which translates to “your roots” or “your home.” Wines in his portfolio — including a roussanne-based white blend and a cabernet-cinsault blend, noted below — communicate deep pride in his origins. Nyamudoka is working toward a future where more Black Africans have ownership at every tier of the wine industry.

In September, Boston wine drinkers had the opportunity to meet Nyamudoka and Biyela, along with fellow makers Berene Sauls of Tesselaarsdal and Rüdger van Wyk of Kara-Tara and Stark-Condé. For an event co-sponsored by Wines of South Africa, they gathered at South End retail shop Urban Grape, an early adopter and promoter of these brands. Watching these pros pour their wines for a packed house of enthusiastic guests left an indelible impression. Wherever they go, they bring obstacle-overcoming energy to the table — and inspire everyone to do the same.

Aslina Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Deep ruby in hue, this full-bodied Stellenbosch red conveys crushed blackberries, plums, and hints of roasted bell pepper. This cab is rich, appetizingly chewy, and altogether buoyant. 14.5 percent ABV. Distributed by MS Walker. Low $30s. Retailers include: Urban Grape, South End; Streetcar Wine & Beer, Jamaica Plain; Craft and Cru, Milton.

Kumusha Cabernet Sauvignon & Cinsault 2021 This bright ruby pour — mostly cabernet sauvignon lightened with cinsault — offers scents of red berries, earth, and a hint of cedar, leading to a brilliant palate of red-skinned fruit and polished tannins. 13 percent ABV. Distributed by Hangtime. Low-to-mid $20s. Retailers include: Urban Grape; The Wine Press, Brookline; Wine & Cheese Cask, Somerville.

