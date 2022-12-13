How to pick the perfect pomegranate and persimmon, and what to do with them

This time of year, as we shop for the perfect gift, the perfect tree, the perfect toy, many of us are searching for the perfect fruit. More specifically, pomegranates and persimmons, the brightly colored traditional holiday treats consumed around the world.

Editor’s note: Today we’re introducing a new monthly column co-written by Tony and Karen Russo, a father-daughter team and former owners of Russo’s in Watertown. Though the market closed in 2021, former customers still reach out to Tony for his advice on where to find and how to select in-season produce. Tony has extensive knowledge of such things, and, with Karen’s help, will share his signature expertise, humor, and warmth here.

It is difficult to determine which of the two is most popular on any given day, but, anecdotally, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, sales of pomegranates and persimmons quintupled at our retail store in Watertown. That is upwards of 1,000 each of pomegranates and persimmons per day.

The produce industry has changed dramatically since our family first bought specialty fruits. We are now able to source a handful of some of the more than 1,200 varieties of persimmons and 500 varieties of pomegranates almost year-round. However, California’s spectacular pomegranates and persimmons are at peak flavor during the month of December.

Whether you are searching for persimmons and pomegranates for the first time or your 50th time, take advantage and go shop now.

Perhaps no one knows more about these fruits than the people who grow them, including one of the best growers we know, Paul Luallen.

When Luallen was a child, his mom baked holiday cookies and other treats with Hachiya persimmons. Now 66, Luallen owns Sierra Sun, an all-in-one farming, packing, and shipping company in Sanger, Calif. They grow approximately 300 acres of pomegranates and 200 acres of persimmons, both the large, pear-shaped Hachiya and the squat, roundish Fuyu. They ship them across North America and to Central America and Asia.

As he walks the orchard at harvest time, Luallen searches for trees with the most colorful fruits.

“In the field, color is a huge indicator,” he said. “When you’re picking with good color, that usually follows suit with flavor.”

Translation: When you are walking through a market, look for the brightly colored ones.

This year, if you notice that some pomegranates are smaller than usual, you are correct. Many pomegranate farms were impacted by the severe drought, which led to smaller pomegranates, but the size should not impact the sweetness and flavor.

Along with finding color, you want to feel the persimmons, too. Hachiyas must be very, very soft in order to be eaten. If they look like a wrinkled rotten mess, then that means they are perfect. Otherwise, they will offer a terrible astringent flavor. Fuyu’s can be eaten soft or hard, although Luallen (and at least one Russo family member) prefers the latter.

“You want something that’s firm to firm-hard. And you’re gonna want that crunch — that snap — that you’re gonna have with an apple,” he said.

Sometimes, persimmons and pomegranates have scratches — called “scars” in the produce world. With persimmons, you want a bright fruit with very few scars, no dark shading on the skin, and only brightness. Pomegranates should also be bright and firm with as few scars as possible with no denting or bruises.

Hachiyas are often used for cooking and baking, but Luallen and other enthusiasts will simply cut and scoop out the stem, then hold the persimmon in their hands like a bowl, and eat the center with a spoon. Grandpa Russo peeled the skin from the tip and ate it like a peach.

Fuyus can be eaten like an apple.

Another tip: Fuyu and Hachiya are ethylene sensitive (ethylene is a ripening hormone) and will ripen at an exponentially faster rate if stored next to fruits that are ethylene producers, such as apples, bananas, melons, pears, and tomatoes.

Luallen’s team does not “strip pick” their trees — meaning they do not take everything off the trees all at once. Instead, they harvest at least three times, ensuring that only ripe fruits are removed from the tree. His patience pays off. It allows for proper maturity and the correct sugar amount, which translates to sweetness on the pomegranates and cinnamon flavor on the persimmons.

The California harvest coincides perfectly with celebrations incorporating pomegranate and persimmon recipes for holidays in America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Every New Year’s, my Dad calls to make sure I am bringing home the pomegranates,” said Harout Bassmajian of Arax Market in Watertown, explaining his family’s Armenian holiday tradition. “We smash one in front of our store and one in front of our home, to bring us luck for the upcoming year.”

Bassmajian buys produce in the New England Produce Center in Chelsea in the early mornings each day. His family’s store on Mt. Auburn Street has sold pomegranates and persimmons for decades.

When our friend Myrto Flessas, a Watertown resident and cake baker, recently shopped at Arax, she was greeted in Greek by owner Jack Bassmajian. Bassmajian, who is of Armenian descent but was raised in Syria, converses with his customers in six languages.

“I grew up in Syria and my wife grew up in Lebanon and all around us were hills of pomegranates,” he said.

He eats at least one pomegranate a day. Of course, he said, he had to have them in his market so others could enjoy them.

Flessas was on a pomegranate mission.

“I need to find a sweet and juicy pomegranate for this cake,” she told him, sharing a photo of the lemon pomegranate Bundt cake from the recipe she will make for her family.

Each Christmas, Flessas incorporates pomegranates into her holiday cooking. The bright red juice will purposefully spill across the cake, creating a dramatic colorful effect. At least, that’s her goal.

She asked how he selects which one to eat, based on the outside appearance.

“There is a 99 percent chance it will be excellent,” he said. “This time of year, they are perfect.”