Maria Oliva carries on her husband’s legacy at Huron Village’s Trattoria Pulcinella and has fun in the Seaport

Almost 30 years later, Maria Oliva is forging ahead on her own. Gian died in February, but his legacy continues in the freshly revamped space — now fashioned as a giardino, or garden — with a slightly updated menu. Oliva works alongside her daughter, Amanda Johnson, and Amanda’s teenage daughter, Isabel. It reopened in late November after a quick hiatus.

Current Seaport denizen and North End native Maria Oliva, 74, met her husband, Gian, 33 years ago when he was a waiter and she was working at the front desk of Ponte Vecchio in Danvers. So it’s fitting that the pair went on to open a restaurant together, Trattoria Pulcinella, one of the longest-running businesses in Huron Village. It opened in 1992.

Tell me about the restaurant’s history.

I’ll try to tell you the best I can. [Restaurateur] Frank DePasquale and my husband were very close. He was our best man. He worked with him at Il Panino. He worked with Frankie first and then opened his own restaurant. He was a waiter. He’s Neapolitan. He never, ever forgot where he came from, his culture. He was a chef. He catered to everybody. He loved cooking his Neapolitan dishes. It was his baby.

Was he born in Italy?

He was born in Naples, Italy.

How did the two of you meet?

We met at a restaurant 33 years ago! I was filling in for a friend of mine who was getting married in Italy, and he was the waiter at the time. Before he worked for Frankie, we worked in a place called Ponte Vecchio [in Danvers]. I was filling in for my friend who was getting married, at the desk, just answering the phone and taking reservations.

When you opened 29 years ago, did you work in the restaurant as well? What was that like?

In the beginning, I was just seating people. I was kind of a waitress with him. He and I would work Monday and Tuesdays together. He would cook, and I’d be the waitress. … And my daughter, Amanda, has been with us for 18 years. She just turned 49. She’s been with us that long. Oh, she’s done everything. She’s been the cook. She’s washed dishes. It’s always been a family restaurant.

And now I’m pretty much there trying to build it up for him and keep it going for my daughter. My granddaughter is three generations now. Her name is Isabel. She’s 16. She got her working papers. She’s all excited.

Tell me about the reopening. What’s different about this new version?

We closed Nov. 7, and we reopened Nov. 30. It’s more of a giardino, a garden. It’s Pulcinella Giardino, where I’m passing it to my next generation: my daughter and my granddaughter. We felt like we needed to change it a little so it becomes theirs. Gian was such a force, you know?

It’s beautiful. It’s very homey. I think if you walk in, you’ll say, “Oh my God, it’s so homey in here.” We’ve always been very hospitable to people. We’ve tried so hard to keep things the way he wanted it to be. … And it’s a great neighborhood. We put our love into it and made it a happy little place.

How has the neighborhood changed since you opened 29 years ago? What’s different now?

Twenty-nine years ago, there were very few restaurants in the neighborhood. I think Cambridge has always been diverse. We are a very close neighborhood, where we are in Huron Village. The same people are still the same owners of the businesses. We support each other in every way we can. We have a very supportive community on Huron Ave., and the neighbors have kept us going for years and years. And that hasn’t changed. That has not changed at all.

But I think there are a lot more different types of restaurants. There’s vegan and gluten-free and all that. It gives people a chance to go to a restaurant and eat and not feel sick after. So I think it’s great.

What restaurants do you miss? Where did you hang out?

Everybody asked my husband and me: ‘Where do you eat?’ I would say the Bristol Lounge of the Four Seasons Hotel was one of our favorites. And it’s gone. I just liked the serenity. I liked looking out at the Boston Common, the service, the food, the relaxation.

It was mostly a home away from home. We would go there every birthday, every anniversary. We’d bring my granddaughter there all the time. It was one of our favorite places. … A super place to be, and the food was so good. They changed the menu often enough that you didn’t feel like you ate the same thing.

What’s your favorite thing on your menu?

Whoa. Well, the menu’s changed a little. It’s been totally updated. My favorite thing on the menu? I’ve eaten everything so far, so I can’t say there’s one thing I like the best. I kind of tend to like eggplant parmesan. The zucchini flowers are delicious. I tend to like risotto, more than pasta. Salmon is very good. Everything is just so Neapolitan. It’s everything you’d want to eat if you go to the Amalfi Coast.

How do you find people to make the recipes the way Gian would want them done?

I have my mentor, Frank DePasquale, who has led me and got me to this point. He has been my inspiration, frankly. He is my inspiration, my mentor, and has gotten me to a point where I could not have done this without him.

What’s his secret? Because he’s pretty successful.

I wish he could bottle his secret and give it to us. His secret is helping. His secret is his generosity, his kindness, and his willingness to go above and beyond to help anyone who needs help. He and his wife are my best friends. And, because my husband was the chef, I asked him to help me with the menu, and he hasn’t stopped helping me since Nov. 7.

What’s the Seaport like? People have mixed feelings about that neighborhood.

You know, I lived in Cambridge for, I don’t know, 30-something years. I lived on Fresh Pond Parkway, and I loved it. My husband and I decided we were going to sell the house and go back to the city. Of course, plans did not work out that way. Of all the crazy and unbelievable things I’ve done in my life, moving to the Seaport was the best.

I love the fact that it’s alive. It’s very alive. I have a Maltese, Bianca, and I take her out and people are friendly. It’s a young crowd. It’s a city within a city. You don’t have to ever leave the Seaport. Every time I go out, I see a new store opening up, whether it’s a coffee shop or another restaurant or a clothing store or a hairdresser. You know, it’s all here. At my age, me not having to jump in the car to go everywhere, it’s so convenient. I have a concierge. I have parking right in the building. I would never, ever leave here if I didn’t have to. I could do a commercial for it.

What are your favorite neighborhood places? Where do you go when you’re not working?

I like Davio’s because I like being on the water. It’s just a super, super place. It’s just friendly, and you get to know the neighborhood people. Down there, it’s not touristy. It’s way in the back. I like Lola 42. So many great restaurants. I think just eating outside all summer long makes you feel like you’re on vacation. I’m fortunate to have a corner apartment, so I’m surrounded by windows.

You’re originally from the North End. How has it changed over the years?

Oh, my God. So much. When you think of the North End, it was just Italian. You know? I mean, there was nothing when I grew up. And then Faneuil Hall disappeared and it just became a new Boston there, too. Buildings sold for nothing, and now they’re worth billions. Lots of restaurants. You’re going to ask me my favorite one in the North End. I know you’re going to ask me that! For me, it’s Mare. I feel like I’m in the city, looking out at Boston, and the food is so good.

Favorite snack?

Caramel popcorn.

Best slice of pizza in the city?

Quattro.

What are you watching on TV right now?

I was just watching the Food Channel. I have never cooked; I just like seeing all the different types of foods.

What’s the secret of owning a family business?

The secret is respect. I think we respect each other for our differences, and we had a great teacher and mentor, because we all worked in the restaurant with [Gian]. We’ve always worked together, and we’ve always done our own thing in the restaurant. [Gian] was a cook. I was more a seating person, talking to the people, welcoming them. And my daughter would be the waitress. We all had our jobs, so we didn’t really overflow into each other. You know what I’m saying? We knew what we had to do, working side by side for so many years. So it was very natural for us to go forward now.

