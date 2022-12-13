Recipe: Crispy smashed potatoes are a fine (less messy, less oily) alternative to latkes on Hanukkah

Serves 6

Hanukkah potatoes are all about the oil. The Jewish holiday, which begins this year at sundown on Dec. 18 and lasts for eight days, commemorates a small amount of oil that burned in Jerusalem's ancient Temple for eight days. The traditional Ashkenazi specialty during Hanukkah is latkes (potato pancakes), for which you grate the potatoes, then fold in eggs to make a batter. You fry the pancakes in batches in lots of oil. It's a messy job. The house smells of frying oil for days. If you're looking for something that's easier, neater, and requires less oil, these smashed baby red or yellow potatoes are much less fuss. Boil the small potatoes until tender, and when they're cool enough to handle, flatten them with your hand or a metal spatula on a well-oiled baking sheet. Drizzle them with a little more oil and send them into a very hot oven to bake until they turn golden brown. They almost fry themselves.

24 baby red or golden potatoes, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter (2 1/4 pounds total) 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and more to taste 7 tablespoons olive oil Black pepper, to taste Extra kosher salt (for garnish) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes, 2 teaspoons of salt, and water to cover by at least 1 inch. Bring to a boil. Let the water bubble steadily for about 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. Drain into a colander. Let the potatoes cool for 5 to 10 minutes, or until you can safely handle them.

2. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

3. Spread 3 tablespoons of the oil on the baking sheet. Tip the potatoes onto the sheet and space them about 1-to 2-inches apart. Cover your palm with a folded paper towel and place it over a potato. Use your hand to gently press down on the potato to flatten it to 1/2-inch thick. You can also do this with a flat metal spatula. The edges will spread out like petals of a flower; try to keep them in one piece but don't worry if some edges break off.

4. Drizzle the remaining 4 tablespoons oil over the smashed potatoes. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

5. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the bottoms are browned. Using a flat metal spatula, carefully turn the potatoes. Continue cooking for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are sizzling and nicely browned. (Total baking time is 35 to 40 minutes.)

6. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl. Sprinkle with salt and parsley.

Lisa Zwirn