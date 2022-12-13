Recipe: Pack the French cheese spread Fromage Fort into little jars to give as gifts

Makes 2 1/2 cups

A French spread created to use up scraps of cheese, Fromage Fort typically includes a mix of Swiss, cheddar, blue cheese, a bit of a softer cheese such as Camembert, and butter. Proportions depend on what you have on hand and your personal preferences. Fromage Fort means "strong cheese," but it can be as potent or mild as you like. If you blend the mixture in a food processor, it's not essential that the butter and cheese are at room temperature. Season the cheeses with garlic, mustard powder, white wine, and black pepper. Stick with this batch size and if you want a higher yield, make it a few times; more than this amount won't fit in a standard machine. The recipe only takes a few minutes to come together. The spread makes a wonderful addition to a charcuterie platter; pack it in jars to give away as gifts.

2 cloves garlic ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into chunks 1 pound mixed cheeses, such as Swiss, cheddar, blue cheese, and Camembert 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder ½ cup white wine Black pepper, to taste

1. Have on hand five 1/2-cup jars and lids.

2. In a food processor, pulse the garlic until finely chopped. Add the butter and pulse until smooth, stopping and scraping the sides as needed. Add the cheeses and pulse until they are almost smooth, stopping and scraping often.

3. In a small bowl, whisk the dry mustard powder into the white wine. With the food processor running, slowly stream in the wine mixture through the feed tube. Stop and scrape the sides, season with a generous pinch of black pepper, and pulse until the mixture is smooth.

4. Pack the cheese mixture into jars and smooth the top. Cover and refrigerate. Leave at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick