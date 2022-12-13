Recipe: Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman tested molasses spice cookies till she got them right

Makes 22 to 24

Deb Perelman of the wildly successful Smitten Kitchen blog and author of two best-selling cookbooks, has collected some of her favorite dishes in "Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files." In this recipe, she writes, "I had been on the hunt for a thick, soft-but-not-too cakey, deeply spiced, and a little kicky dark-molasses cookie for as long as I remember." Without any holiday distractions during the pandemic, Perelman perfected her cookie, which is made with both ground and crystallized ginger, ground cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. Her local shop ran out of molasses and ginger as she was testing and she had so many batches before the final ones, that she asked friends to come by "so I could fling samples off the balcony down to them -- don't worry, we're not high up." The cookies do not look baked when they're done, she writes, but if you pick up a cookie, you'll see the bottom is a shade darker. They set as they cool. "If you cut into one in the first 15 minutes," she writes, "you'll yell, 'Deb! These are raw in the middle. How could you?' But after that, you will have a more cookielike, perfect texture -- crisp outside and tender inside." The texture is ideal several hours later.

2 ⅓ cups flour 2 teaspoons ground ginger ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground cloves ¼ teaspoon ground allspice ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper ¾ cup (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly ½ cup molasses ⅔ cup packed dark-brown sugar 1 egg yolk 3 tablespoons finely chopped crystallized ginger ½ cup granulated or turbinado sugar (for rolling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, baking soda, salt, and pepper to blend them.

3. Make a well in the center and pour in the melted butter, molasses, brown sugar, yolk, and candied ginger. Whisk the liquid ingredients until the egg yolk is dispersed. Switch to a rubber spatula and continue mixing to form a very thick dough.

4. Scoop the dough into balls (use a 1 1/2-inch cookie scoop or take just shy of 2 tablespoons with a spoon for each one). Roll each in your hands briefly to shape into a ball, then into the granulated or turbinado sugar for coating.

5. Set the cookies evenly on the baking sheets (they barely spread). Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. You want what looks like quite underbaked cookies. They will feel totally soft on top; you will be sure they're raw. But if you lift a cookie, you'll see that it's one shade darker underneath. They're done. Let the cookies cool on the pan for 5 minutes. The cookies set as they cool.

6. Transfer the parchment to a wire rack to cool the cookies completely.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Smitten Kitchen Keepers"