Recipe: You’ll make someone very happy if you tuck these crunchy, multi-seed crackers into their stocking

Makes 4 dozen

These hearty, savory, homemade crackers give a nod to Danish flatbreads. Wrap them up for the wine lover on your list and add a wedge of cheese and a favorite bottle. Or if you're headed to a holiday party, a dozen or two will make your host very happy. In addition to rye flour, the cracker dough is made with spelt flour, which has a lot of flavor (substitute all-purpose flour if you need to). Oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seed also go into the dough, which is topped with sesame and poppy seeds. If you have a Silpat baking mat, the silicone liner for a baking sheet, you can roll the crackers, covered with a piece of parchment, right on the mat. You can also roll it between two sheets of parchment paper. You'll need a bit of elbow grease to roll the dough thinly, but it's well worth the effort for such a unique gift.

1½ cups rye flour 1½ cups spelt flour or all-purpose flour ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats ¼ cup sunflower seeds ¼ cup flax seed ¼ cup pumpkin seeds 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder 1½ teaspoons kosher salt 1 cup buttermilk ⅓ cup olive oil Extra olive oil (for brushing) 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (for sprinkling) 1 tablespoon poppy seeds (for sprinkling) 1½ teaspoons flaky sea salt (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Ideally, you need 3 baking sheets to make the crackers, with 6 sheets of parchment paper. You can also bake one or two batches of crackers, let the baking sheets cool, and repeat with the remaining dough.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the rye flour, spelt or all-purpose flour, oats, sunflower seeds, flax seed, pumpkin seeds, sugar, baking powder, and kosher salt to blend them.

3. Make a well in the center of the dough and add the buttermilk and oil. With a rubber spatula, stir the liquid ingredients to blend them, then incorporate the dry ingredients until the mixture forms a dough. Knead briefly in the bowl just until it comes together.

4. Turn the dough out onto the counter. Shape the dough into a flat rectangle. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and leave to rest for 10 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into thirds to make 3 rectangles. Leave 2 under the towel to rest. Set 1 rectangle on a sheet of parchment paper. With the heel of your hand, press the rectangle to flatten it more. Cover with another sheet of parchment. Roll into a rectangle that is about 16-by-10-inches; it should be as thin as a flattened pumpkin seed.

6. Remove the top piece of parchment. Brush the rectangle with about 1 teaspoon olive oil and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon of poppy seeds, and 1/2 teaspoon flaky salt. Place the parchment on top again and roll to embed the seeds into the dough. Remove the parchment.

7. Use a pizza cutter or long chef's knife to cut four vertical bands (each 4-inches wide). Cut each band crosswise into four strips (each 2 1/2-inches wide). You should have 16 pieces.

8. Slide the parchment onto a baking sheet. Bake the crackers for 15 minutes. Rotate the sheet from back to front. Continue baking for an additional 5 to 8 minutes, or until the crackers are a deep golden brown. (Total baking time is 20 to 23 minutes.) Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool. Roll, cut, and bake the remaining pieces of dough in the same way.

9. Store the cool crackers in an airtight tin. Wrap in cellophane bags to give as gifts.

Sally Pasley Vargas