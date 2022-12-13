fb-pixel Skip to main content
These sprinkles and cookie jars kick it up a notch

Ordinary rainbow sprinkles pale in comparison to Supernatural’s decorative sprinkle assortments

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated December 13, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Handmade limited-edition cookie jars from ceramic artists from around the country for The Cookie Jar Project sponsored by Supernatural, a New York company that makes decorative, all-natural sprinkles and frosting for baked goods.Handout

Ordinary rainbow sprinkles pale in comparison to Supernatural’s decorative sprinkle assortments. These embellishments come in fun shapes and in red, green, and white holiday editions with names like Ugly Xmas Sweater, the jars filled with tiny sleigh bells, holly, and teddy bears. The Christmas Sequins are little dots and Jingle Pop! Nonpareils are strands and mini pearls. What also sets these apart is that their vibrant colors are derived from vegetables and spices, and free of artificial dyes, preservatives, or chemicals. The vegan sprinkles, allergy-friendly rainbow chocolate chips, frosting mixes, and other colorful adornments, may inspire you to dress up all your cookies, cakes, and cupcakes. Founder Carmel Hagen has always loved baking and launched the New York company five years ago to offer healthier baking supplies. In addition, she has assembled kits with King Arthur mixes to make projects easier. A standout is the Gingerbread Kit, which includes King Arthur’s Gingerbread Cake and Cookie Mix, Supernatural’s sprinkles, rainbow chocolate chips, and red and green frosting. Throughout the holidays, the company is sponsoring The Cookie Jar Project, offering limited-edition cookie jars created by ceramic artists from around the country. Proceeds from the sales are donated to My Stuff Bags Foundation, which supports children entering foster care and crisis shelters. Sprinkles are $7.99 for 3-ounces; set of three $19. Kits are $44 and $49. Cookie jars run from $80 to $400. To order go to supernaturalkitchen.com.

Holiday sprinkles from Supernatural.Handout

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

