You can spend the spring cooking up a sweet new career

It takes gumption to switch careers. However, those with a passion for the culinary arts have made the leap from perhaps an office job to working in a professional kitchen. Suppose you’ve been mulling over taking your passion for baking to the next level. There’s a brand-new 14-week Professional Pastry Arts Program at Boston University’s Metropolitan College Programs in Food & Wine that might interest you. During the 300 hours of instruction, hands-on classes, lectures, and demonstrations, you’ll learn foundational skills and basic principles of classic and advanced pastry techniques and bread baking so you can land a job in a restaurant or pastry shop or start your own business. “The program is modeled after our culinary program but more immersive and intense,” said Potter Palmer, the director of the school’s food and wine programs. There’s a price tag of $14,200, but the chef teachers come from diverse backgrounds and can be a pipeline for jobs. “Every day is an interview for chefs looking for good people to hire,” says Palmer. One of the educators is Jim Dodge, a nationally respected pastry chef, James Beard award winner, and director of programs at Bon Appetite. Another is Bill Yosses, a former White House executive pastry chef. Local pastry experts, including Janine Sciarappa, are lead teachers. Some also own shops: Lauren Moran of Hamilton’s Honeycomb, Maura Kilpatrick of Sofra Bakery and Cafe in Cambridge, and Thiago Silva of Salt Patisserie in Newton. “Each brings their passion for teaching and working with students,” says Palmer. The 14-week session starts Jan. 19 and is offered only during the spring semester. For more information, go to bu.edu/foodandwine/culinary-arts/pastry-arts-professional-program.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND