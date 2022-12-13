Zac Brown Band to play at Fenway’s summer concert series

The Zac Brown Band is coming to Boston, joining stars across a variety of genres as a part of Fenway’s summer 2023 concert series.
The Grammy-winning Southern rock band, headed by lead vocalist Zac Brown, is embarking on its From the Fire tour. Presale ticket availability starts at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14, and sales open to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
The eight-member band will perform in Boston on Aug. 19, with country act King Calaway opening the show.
The American leg of the Zac Brown Band’s tour will begin on June 30 in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap up on Nov. 4 in Tampa, Florida. Before that, the band will be making an appearance at C2C: Country to Country, an annual music festival held at different cities throughout Europe.
Fenway’s summer concert series will also include concerts by Kane Brown on June 23; Dead & Company on June 24-25; P!nk on July 31 and Aug. 1, and Morgan Wallen on Aug. 16, 17, and 18.
