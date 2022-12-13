Zac Brown Band to play at Fenway’s summer concert series

The Zac Brown Band is coming to Boston, joining stars across a variety of genres as a part of Fenway’s summer 2023 concert series.

The Grammy-winning Southern rock band, headed by lead vocalist Zac Brown, is embarking on its From the Fire tour. Presale ticket availability starts at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14, and sales open to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The eight-member band will perform in Boston on Aug. 19, with country act King Calaway opening the show.