Recipes: Skip the browning step when making beef stew without sacrificing flavor

Turns out, the first step in the typical beef stew — browning the meat in batches — not only is annoying, it’s also unnecessary. Instead, we use powerhouse ingredients to build flavor more easily. We also use less liquid, allowing ingredients to cook mostly in their own juices. We put all of this to use in a Provençal stew that combines savory olives and sweet oranges. For our version of Moroccan harira, which traditionally is served during Ramadan, harissa and turmeric spice a tomato-beef stew with chickpeas. And South Asian nihari employs generous amounts of browned onions and fresh ginger, with a boost from the spice blend garam masala.

Nihari is a richly spiced South Asian stew, often made with a special spice blend called nihari masala. Our much-simplified version depends on readily available garam masala (an Indian spice blend) for warmth and complexity, supplemented by the earthy, fruity notes of sweet paprika. We add grated fresh ginger and lemon juice at the very end to sharpen all the flavors.

Serve with basmati rice or warmed flatbread.

4 to 5 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch chunks

2 large red onions, halved and thickly sliced

2 teaspoons garam masala

1½ teaspoons sweet paprika

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

Chopped fresh cilantro or plain yogurt or Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed and thinly sliced, optional, for garnish

In a large Dutch oven, combine the beef, onions, garam masala, paprika, 1 tablespoon salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper. Cover and roast in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours. Stir, return to the oven uncovered, and cook until a skewer inserted into the beef meets no resistance, about 1 hour. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Skim off and discard the fat. Stir in the lemon juice and ginger; season with salt and pepper and add garnish, if using.

Beef Stew With Olives and Orange Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Beef Stew With Olives and Orange

Makes 6 servings

For this Provençal-inspired braise, we add only a minimal amount of liquid and use the steady heat of the oven instead of the stove top for simmering. Because the ingredients cook gently in their own juices, the finished stew is meaty and concentrated in flavor, and the liquid does not require thickening.

A Y-style vegetable peeler is the best tool for removing the zest strips from the orange.

Serve with crusty bread or soft polenta.

4 to 5 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch chunks

2 medium red onions, ends trimmed, each cut into 8 wedges

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped, divided

Zest strips from 1 orange (see headnote), plus 1/3 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons dried oregano or herbes de Provence

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

½ cup dry white wine

Chopped fresh basil or flat-leaf parsley, optional, for garnish

In a large Dutch oven, combine the beef, onions, half the olives, the zest strips, oregano, 1½ teaspoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper. Cover and roast in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours. Stir in the wine and cook uncovered until a skewer inserted into the beef meets no resistance, about another hour. Stir in the remaining olives. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Skim off and discard the fat. Remove and discard the zest. Stir in the orange juice and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the basil or parsley, if using.

Moroccan Beef, Tomato, and Chickpea Stew Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Moroccan Beef, Tomato, and Chickpea Stew

Makes 4 to 6 servings

We sampled several versions of the thick, hearty stew harira on a recent trip to Morocco, and we loved the one taught to us by home cook Houda Mehdi, who lives in Fes. We base our recipe on hers, opting for stove top simmering instead of pressure cooking and swapping in beef in place of lamb. We also use canned chickpeas for convenience.

Though harira typically is thickened with flour, Mehdi prefers to use pureed cooked vegetables (potatoes and carrots) to give the broth body, because she says — and we agree — that the stew tastes cleaner and brighter that way. We follow her lead and mash the vegetables that have simmered until tender in the cooking liquid to a coarse puree (alternatively, you could use an immersion blender for a smoother, more even texture).

Harissa, a North African spice paste, lends the stew a delicious heat and complexity.

After chopping the cilantro, reserve the stems and leaves separately, as the stems are used early on and the leaves are stirred in just before serving. Also, there’s no need to rinse the chickpeas — simply drain off the liquid from the cans. The starchy liquid left clinging to the chickpeas helps give the soup a rich consistency.

Serve the harira with warm bread.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large red onion, chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 medium celery stalks, chopped

1 bunch cilantro, chopped, stems and leaves reserved separately

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons harissa paste, plus more to serve

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1½ pounds ripe tomatoes, halved, pulp grated on the large holes of a box grater and skins discarded

1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

1 quart low-sodium beef broth

1½ pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 3-inch chunks

2 15½-ounce cans chickpeas, drained but not rinsed

2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges to serve

In a large Dutch oven set over medium heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, carrots, celery, cilantro stems, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until the paste begins to brown and stick to the pot, about 1 minute. Stir in the harissa and turmeric, followed by the tomatoes. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture begins to thicken, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the potatoes and broth, then bring to a simmer. Add the beef, stir to combine, and return to a simmer. Cover, reduce to medium-low heat, and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the temperature as needed to maintain a simmer, until a skewer inserted into the beef meets no resistance, about 1½ hours.

Remove the pot from the heat. Transfer the beef to a cutting board and cut it into bite-size pieces. Using a potato masher, mash the vegetables in the pot to a coarse puree. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender to process the vegetables and cooking liquid.) Return the beef to the pot.

Stir in the chickpeas. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas are heated through and tender, about 15 minutes, adding water, if needed, to thin the soup to the desired consistency. Off heat, stir in the lemon juice and cilantro leaves. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and additional harissa on the side.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.