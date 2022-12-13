Beverly’s Shoebert the seal celebrated with new children’s book

Almost two months later, Forman and his wife, Debbie, published a 28-page picture book about the 4-year-old gray seal and his journey : swimming from the lower pond to the upper pond, waddling to a nearby police station, and being released into the ocean after a brief stay at Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium.

He immediately headed there to photograph it and found himself at the water’s edge every single day that week.

One mid-September morning in Beverly, as local photojournalist Stanley Forman, 77, was getting ready with his wife to pick up their one-year-old grandson, he received a photo message — there was a seal splashing around in Shoe Pond.

“I was mesmerized,” Forman said in a phone interview. “It was like a fix. A happy fix for me and many, many others.”

The local obsession with the seal — ‘Shoebert’ — has been proven, as Forman has sold around 300 to 400 copies of the book, titled “Shoebert’s Great Adventure,” so far, he said.

The book is filled with all original photos of Shoebert, taken by Forman, each paired with a fictionalized blurb from the “seal” himself.

“If Shoebert could talk, this is what he’d say. It really is,” Forman said. “That’s the whole book. It’s ‘first-seal,’ or first-person. It’s Shoebie talking to everybody about his adventure.”

Forman recalled scanning the water at Shoe Pond, camera in-hand, three times a day for eight days straight, often arriving as the sun was creeping up above the horizon.

When Shoebert waddled to the police station early Friday morning, on Sept. 23, Forman was listening to a police scanner and heard the department call for three cruisers.

“I’m thinking, ‘Ah, it can’t be Shoebert. They must be going out to serve a warrant.’ And I didn’t go,” Forman said. “But I was down there at 5:30, 6 o’clock, and I was told to come over to the police station. I went over and Shoebert was already [caught]. I was so disappointed.”

The day after, Forman went out for ice cream with Debbie, upset that Shoebert was gone and that he couldn’t go see him, he said. Debbie began making up a couple lines of what the seal, himself, would say, and the idea for the book was born.

“She wrote a couple of lines in her head: ‘Hi, I’m Shoebert, the gray seal, and I followed some fishies through a dark tunnel.’ I said, ‘We gotta do a book,” and she looked at me like I was crazy,” Forman said.

As soon as the couple got home, Forman began compiling photos he took of the seal, and together, they wrote the book, he said. They used an online self-publishing company, Blurb, to create and sell their final product.

Forman, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist who worked for the Boston Herald American and WCVB-TV, said he transitioned from “covering death and destruction for 55 years” to being a grandfather with a children’s book. Forman also planned to read his book to a Lowell elementary school class.

“I mean, talk about a 360,” he said.

Since Shoebert was released off of Block Island in Rhode Island on Sept. 27, he migrated back up to the North Shore of Massachusetts, and has stuck around Cape Cod and Monomoy Island throughout the month of November, according to Sarah Callan, assistant animal rescue manager at the Mystic Aquarium.

“He seems to like the Cape Cod area, which isn’t surprising as there is a large seal population out there,” Callan said in a recent e-mail to the Globe.

