Boston officials outline a host of potential improvements for Franklin Park

Other aspects of the $28 million plan includes upgrading trails, picnic and play areas, and athletic fields and creating a “front porch” area with terraced seating for the park’s Blue Hill Avenue entrance at Peabody Circle. But the document, heralded as the lodestar for the most significant capital investment for the space in decades, appears to punt on one of the trickiest questions facing the future of the park: what to do with Circuit Drive? The plan says that any changes to the roadway will need more study.

Officials Tuesday morning unveiled a sweeping vision to improve Franklin Park, Boston’s largest green space that sits in the geographic center of the city, including restoring and coming up with new uses for the park’s bear dens, which have sat defunct for decades, and building a new stage and seating for the Elma Lewis Playhouse.

The recommendations also call for the removal of invasive plants, cutting down on vegetation to better reveal the park’s sweeping vistas, and planting new native species and trees.

A foursome of golfers played a round at William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park in October. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The park, a beloved 500-plus-acre expanse that includes a zoo, White Stadium, and a golf course, touches multiple neighborhoods, including Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, and Mattapan.

Designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in the late 19th century, it is the crown jewel of his Emerald Necklace, a 7-mile system of parks that dots a diverse array of neighborhoods and whose significance Olmsted himself likened to his most famous achievement, Central Park in New York City.

With the release of the action plan for the park, Boston is now asking the public to share their priorities among the plan’s slate of projects “related to restoration of historic structures, improved circulation throughout the park for all transportation modes, dedicated spaces for cultural and recreational opportunities, and ecological considerations.”

The 60-day public comment period for the action plan ends on Feb. 10.

“Franklin Park is a treasured green space for our Boston residents and has played a crucial part in bringing our communities and neighborhoods together across generations,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement. With the now-public park plan, she continued, “residents and park users will have the opportunity to help the City shape the future of the park and to create a roadmap for preservation, maintenance, and public use of Olmsted’s historic landscape.”

Laurence Gaines talked with a Boston Police Officer while walking dogs in Franklin Park near where 91-year-old Jean McGuire was stabbed while walking her dog the previous night. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The action plan is the product of a 3-year planning process during which local residents and other park lovers articulated a long list of needs and wishes for the park, according to Wu’s administration. That list included beefed up maintenance across the park, which made headlines in October when Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old educational trailblazer in the city, was stabbed while walking her dog there.

Now, the plan’s catalog of proposed improvements includes upgrades to lighting, drainage, and signage. It also envisions upgrades to the bear dens, which drew 10,000 spectators when a dozen bruins were introduced to the public there in 1912, among other sections of the park including the Overlook.

Under the plan, another area of the park, Ellicottdale, could also be on tap for a facelift, as the plan proposes re-grading the lawns there and anchoring the space with shade, seating, and a small pavilion with restrooms and water foundations, as well as expanding tennis courts there.

There is $28 million currently allotted for the plan — $5 million for park maintenance and $23 million for projects — but that figure is likely to increase in years to come, with future fund-raising efforts — both private and public — expected to boost support for some of the plan’s initiatives.

The park’s action plan will be funded from the sale of the city-owned Winthrop Square garage. For some who use the park frequently, it marks an overdue investment. Indeed, the action plan itself acknowledges that “Franklin Park has been subject to under-investment for far too long and significant investment is needed now to protect and sustain this critical resource and beloved public space.”

Khamya Reid-Parry, 6, of Dorchester, led her mother, Alexis Parry, through Franklin Park during their morning exercise routine in July. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Among the recommendations are a rehab for the Elma Lewis Playhouse, named after the founder and director of a performance school who, among other things, launched a concert series in the park in the 1960s.

“Our goal throughout the process has been to understand past planning efforts, learn what is (and isn’t) working in the park, and what park users would like to see in the future,” said the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Wu’s chief of environment, energy, and open space, in a statement. “With this new funding we’re able to abandon the piecemeal approach and make a real difference for the park and the people who love it.”

For sure, there are still some park questions left unanswered by the 450-plus page action plan, including the future of Circuit Drive.

Some people think the roadway, which encircles the interior of the park, should be shut down to vehicle traffic. Others protest such a move as disastrous, arguing that would only make traffic worse in nearby areas, many of which are neighborhoods of color.

Right now, according to the Wu administration, the proposals for Circuit Drive may involve some temporary closures, for events such as Open Streets, weekend closures, or the nightly closures that are already happening.

The plan recommends rethinking the “design and functionality of Circuit Drive to prioritize the pedestrian and promote larger park connections,” but also states that “Any changes to Circuit Drive will need additional study (additional feasibility and traffic study, and pilot closures) to further understand outcomes within the park and on surrounding streets.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.