The officer, identified by police as Stephen McKunes, did not require medical attention, Boyle said.

Thomas Mcbreen is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of suspected cocaine in Boston Municipal Court, Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman said Tuesday. cq in lower case

A Boston police officer was struck on the arm by the side view mirror of a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Waltham man as he allegedly tried to flee from police conducting a drug investigation in the South End early Tuesday, Boston police said.

According to Boyle and a police report on the incident, plainclothes officers patrolling near Essex and Washington streets due to recent drug activity in the neighborhood spotted a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pulled over to allow a pedestrian to get inside. Police circled the block an allegedly saw the person sitting in the passenger seat light up a crack pipe.

“Officers illuminated the cab of the vehicle and gave loud verbal commands to turn the vehicle off. Mcbreen put the vehicle in drive and began to turn left in an attempt to enter Harrison Avenue,” police wrote. “During this time Officer McKunes’ left arm was struck with the driver’s side view mirror prior to Mcbreen fleeing the area.”

Police broadcast a description of the SUV and other officers pulled it over near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and West Canton Street. The passenger was identified by police and released without any charges, but Mcbreen was arrested and taken into custody, police wrote. Inside the vehicle, police allegedly suspected crack cocaine, police wrote.

“During the booking process, Mcbreen made multiple utterances apologizing to the officers,” police wrote. “Mcbreen stated he didn’t know the police were approaching his vehicle.”

However, police wrote that the officers’ clothing had “the words Boston Police were clearly visible in large block letters as well as visible badges.”

No further information is currently available.

























