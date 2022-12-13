Coffey wins Board of Selectmen seat in special election

Voters filled a vacancy on the three-member Board of Selectmen in a special election on Dec. 10.
Shannon Coffey, who has been on the appointed Finance Committee since 2019, will serve the remainder of Steven Rose’s three-year term, which expires in April 2025. Rose left the position in September — after 18 years on the board and civic involvement dating back to 1993 — when he moved out of town, according to Town Clerk Patricia Bessette.
Turnout in the election was 13 percent, which Bessette said was “pretty average for a local election with a contested race.”
Coffey had 220 votes, beating Board of Health member Peter Marinelli (111 votes); Paul Michael Garcia (107 votes); and Finance Committee member Daniel Norian (41 votes).
Advertisement
In a recent candidates’ night event, Coffey said she has a master’s in finance, works in financial services, has five children, and has been an Avon resident for 13 years. She said her experience on the Finance Committee made her want to get involved with the town budget sooner to make more of an impact on town affairs.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.