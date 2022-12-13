Coffey wins Board of Selectmen seat in special election

Voters filled a vacancy on the three-member Board of Selectmen in a special election on Dec. 10.

Shannon Coffey, who has been on the appointed Finance Committee since 2019, will serve the remainder of Steven Rose’s three-year term, which expires in April 2025. Rose left the position in September — after 18 years on the board and civic involvement dating back to 1993 — when he moved out of town, according to Town Clerk Patricia Bessette.

Turnout in the election was 13 percent, which Bessette said was “pretty average for a local election with a contested race.”