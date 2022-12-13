Community forums to provide updates on new public safety building

Pepperell’s Building Committee plans a series of monthly community forums on the proposed construction of a new town public safety building. The kickoff forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Albert Harris Center, 37 Nashua Road.

The committee will later announce times and locations for the January, February, and March forums but has scheduled the subsequent forum for April 22 at 10 a.m. at the Jersey Street fire substation.

Representatives from the town’s project management company and architectural firm will provide updates on the project at the sessions.