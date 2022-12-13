Community forums to provide updates on new public safety building

Pepperell’s Building Committee plans a series of monthly community forums on the proposed construction of a new town public safety building. The kickoff forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Albert Harris Center, 37 Nashua Road.
The committee will later announce times and locations for the January, February, and March forums but has scheduled the subsequent forum for April 22 at 10 a.m. at the Jersey Street fire substation.
Representatives from the town’s project management company and architectural firm will provide updates on the project at the sessions.
The proposed building would house the Police Department, Fire Department headquarters, and the Patriot Regional Emergency Communications Center. Officials said the existing police station and the fire headquarters — which houses the communications center — are structurally and functionally deficient.
“We encourage anyone interested in this project to attend and get answers to any questions they may have,” Building Committee Chair Catherine Lundeen said of the upcoming forums. “This is an extremely important project for Pepperell, and public feedback is crucial to presenting the best plan possible to Town Meeting next year.”
