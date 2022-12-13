Donors fund renovations to local food pantry

The Groveland Council on Aging recently completed renovations to its food pantry.

The project, which began in July, included electrical upgrades, new shelving, and a new refrigerator and freezer. Located in the council’s office in Town Hall, the food pantry is open to all members of the community who are in need.

The renovations were supported by two donations the council received last June: $4,000 from Pentucket Bank Community Funding, and $500 from the Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill.