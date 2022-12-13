Here’s what Franklin Park could look like after renovations

City officials on Tuesday unveiled a $28 million plan to improve Franklin Park, a huge expanse of green space in the heart of Boston, with renovated lawns and gathering spaces, a revamped stage for the Elma Lewis Playhouse, and restoration of the Bear Dens. Below are highlights of the more than 400 page proposal. Read the full plan here .

A rendering of the Playstead area of Franklin Park. City of Boston

Under the city’s proposal, the Playstead portion of Franklin Park would see improvements, including:

Returning the Elma Lewis Playhouse to its historic location within Franklin Park.

Use of canopy trees to add shade and seating beneath them to encourage “intergenerational park use.”

Rebuilding playing fields to better manage storm water and improve durability.

Improving the connection of the stadium to other areas of the park through clearing of overgrown areas and removal of some walls and fencing.

The Bear Dens

The location of the Bear Dens in Franklin Park. City of Boston

The plan includes the restoration of the Bear Dens, a former zoo exhibit that drew thousands of spectators, to allow for new and flexible public uses including splash pads and event spaces.

Circuit Loop Path

Franklin Park Circuit Loop Path. City of Boston

Under the proposal, the completed Circuit Loop Path would be a 2-mile path for cyclists and pedestrians that would include signage and improved lighting that aims to connect the various areas of Franklin Park.

The ‘Front Porch’

The Front Porch in Franklin Park. City of Boston

City officials propose redirecting traffic through the Peabody Circle and Refectory Hill areas of Franklin Park to make the area easier to navigate and create friendlier spaces for pedestrians and cyclists. A new “Front Porch” would also be created to better connect the park to the surrounding neighborhood.

A new “Front Porch” to Franklin Park would provide more open pedestrian access to the park with a goal of matching the historic character of other steps in the area. A parking lot would be replaced with a pedestrian plaza while retaining accessible parking, according to the proposal, which would host festivals, markets, and other public events.

The hillside would be transformed into stepped seating to be shared between the park and nearby zoo.

Ellicottdale

A rendering of Ellicottdale in Franklin Park. City of Boston

The upper and lower lawns in this area of the park would be renovated to make improvements and better define distinct areas of Franklin Park. A pavilion would allow for sanitary facilities.

Regrade and improve structure of upper and lower laws.

Add vegetation to define boundaries between the park, Shattuck Hospital, and the golf course.

Add a pavilion with restrooms and water fountains, expand tennis courts, and add seating and shaded areas.

