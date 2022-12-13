fb-pixel Skip to main content
Hopkinton

Hopkinton Emergency Fund seeks donations this holiday season

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated December 13, 2022, 1 hour ago

The Hopkinton Emergency Fund is seeking donations this holiday season to help serve town residents who are in need of financial assistance, according to a statement.

Over the past year, there has been an increased need for financial assistance, the statement said, due to factors such as the economic downturn and the end to some pandemic-related assistance programs.

The Hopkinton fund, which started in 2020, has provided about $30,000 in grants to help residents meet emergency financial needs, the statement said.

A majority of the grants issued by the fund are for emergency rent payments to help people avoid evictions.

Judith Weinthaler, a fund grant co-coordinator, said in the statement that the program is able to “make a significant impact” in cases where residents experience emergency events but don’t have the necessary financial reserves to help meet basic needs.

“The Fund is able to provide a grant to meet their immediate need until they are able to find a long-term solution,” Weinthaler said, ”and this one-time source of funding often helps residents avoid eviction, job loss, and more.”

Learn more about the Hopkinton Emergency Fund at hopkintonemergencyfund.org.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

