Hopkinton Emergency Fund seeks donations this holiday season

The Hopkinton Emergency Fund is seeking donations this holiday season to help serve town residents who are in need of financial assistance, according to a statement.
Over the past year, there has been an increased need for financial assistance, the statement said, due to factors such as the economic downturn and the end to some pandemic-related assistance programs.
The Hopkinton fund, which started in 2020, has provided about $30,000 in grants to help residents meet emergency financial needs, the statement said.
A majority of the grants issued by the fund are for emergency rent payments to help people avoid evictions.
Judith Weinthaler, a fund grant co-coordinator, said in the statement that the program is able to “make a significant impact” in cases where residents experience emergency events but don’t have the necessary financial reserves to help meet basic needs.
“The Fund is able to provide a grant to meet their immediate need until they are able to find a long-term solution,” Weinthaler said, ”and this one-time source of funding often helps residents avoid eviction, job loss, and more.”
Learn more about the Hopkinton Emergency Fund at hopkintonemergencyfund.org.
