Hopkinton Emergency Fund seeks donations this holiday season

The Hopkinton Emergency Fund is seeking donations this holiday season to help serve town residents who are in need of financial assistance, according to a statement.

Over the past year, there has been an increased need for financial assistance, the statement said, due to factors such as the economic downturn and the end to some pandemic-related assistance programs.

The Hopkinton fund, which started in 2020, has provided about $30,000 in grants to help residents meet emergency financial needs, the statement said.