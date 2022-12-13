Man arrested at South Station and charged with stabbing three women in Medford

At approximately 9:06 p.m. Monday police responded to a report of an attack that occurred at 22 Doane Road in Medford. The reporting person informed the dispatcher that a known household member had just attacked another household member,” Medford police said in the statement. “This assault occurred in front of the house and in the driveway.”

Jace Pietro Cherchi was arrested at South Station and was due to be arraigned at Somerville District Court Tuesday morning on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, kidnapping, and witness intimidation, Medford police said in a statement.

A man was arrested and charged with stabbing three women in Medford Monday night, police said.

Police said the victim was forced from the front steps to the front yard, where she was physically assaulted and forced to the ground and stabbed. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

“When other household members saw what was happening they rushed to help that person,” police said in the statement. “The attacker grabbed one household member and tried to force her to leave with him. She struggled and broke free. During this struggle she was stabbed multiple times.”

The second victim’s injuries were also non-life threatening, police said.

A third female who witnessed the attack and yelled for him to stop was then stabbed “at least” three times, according to police.

“Her injuries are more serious and require surgery,” police said.

The victims and witnesses believed the attacker was still inside the house when officers arrived at the scene. Police then searched the house and the immediate area, and then continued searching an expanded perimeter with the assistance of the Malden police K-9 unit. The suspect was ultimately located at South Station and arrested by MBTA Transit Police, Medford police said.

