Maura Healey names first cabinet picks, including state budget chief, chief of staff

The hiring process began shortly after the Nov. 8 election, according to Healey spokeswoman Karissa Hand.

The three, all veterans of state government, pull heavily from the last Democratic gubernatorial administration under Deval Patrick and from Healey’s own office.

Governor-elect Maura Healey Tuesday announced her first three cabinet hires — including two from her current attorney general office — as she begins to fill senior positions for the executive branch ahead of her January inauguration.

University of Massachusetts finance administrator Matthew Gorzkowicz will serve as secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance, making him the state’s top budget official.

Healey’s first assistant, Kate Cook, will be her chief of staff. Top Healey aide Gabrielle Viator will serve in a similar role as senior advisor to the incoming governor.

The picks are “practical, pragmatic” choices for an incoming administration that has emphasized bringing new voices into state government, said Mo Cowan, a former US senator who worked with both Gorzkowicz and Cook in the Patrick administration.

“These first hires, these first appointments send a clear signal that this is an administration that is focused on being ready day one,” Cowan said.

Gorzkowicz, 50, is likely to take a high-profile role from the start of Healey’s tenure. One of Gorzkowicz’s first orders of business will be to help create the governor’s budget for the next fiscal year and begin realizing her vow to pursue tax relief, a promise that was a central part of her campaign and one she pegged as her first priority.

“He’s kind of an obvious choice of anyone who has been around state government,” said UMass president Marty Meehan. “He’s an outstanding policy wonk, he’s a budget leader. I guess that’s not always sexy to people. He’s not political, per say. But he understands how government works.”

Healey said it was essential to pick a secretary with “a proven record of maintaining economic stability” during a time of “record state revenues and economic stress for so many of our residents.”

For more than a decade, Gorzkowicz has served as the associate vice president for administration and finance at the university’s president’s office, playing a role in setting administrative and financial goals and managing a $3.8 billion budget.

A graduate of Northeastern University, Gorzkowicz will be making a return to the State House, where he once worked in the Senate as the chamber’s budget director and in the Office for Administration and Finance under former Governor Deval Patrick, where he served as assistant secretary for budget and later as undersecretary.

In all, Gorzkowicz has worked in state government for more than 20 years.

“This is going to be a dynamic and effective administration, and I’m proud to contribute my experience in state finance and budgeting to serve the Commonwealth,” said Gorzkowicz, who lives in Winthrop with his wife and two children. “I’m looking forward to getting to work on a number of important priorities that center on equity and affordability and drive progress across the administration.”

Doug Howgate, executive vice president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation and a member of Healey’s transition team, said the state’s budget office will be crucial to Healey’s early work.

“ANF sits at this center point of what the governor-elect wants to do and how you do it,” Howgate said. “She’s talked about providing meaningful tax relief to folks. Clearly that’s going to be high on the agenda.”

Cook, 46, who will transition to be Healey’s chief of staff, currently serves as the governor-elect and attorney general’s right hand as the first assistant attorney general.

Prior to her appointment in the attorney general’s office, she worked as a partner leading government and election law groups at Boston firm Sugarman Rogers and had an active pro bono practice focused on civil rights liberties matters. Cook also formerly served as chief legal counsel to Patrick, general counsel to the state Senate Ways and Means Committee and as an attorney for the City of Boston.

Cook lives in Marblehead with her husband and daughter.

Healey hired Cook late last year at the attorney general’s office. Her decision to now bring her to the State House as her “chief operating officer, if you will” suggests they’ve quickly grown comfortable and candid with each other, said Cowan.

“You have two very bright, empathic, warm but also firm individuals who don’t pull their punches,” said Cowan, who served as Patrick’s chief of staff. “It suggests to me that they have forged a real true partnership.”

Viator, who currently serves as a top advisor as Healey’s chief deputy attorney general, has served in various roles within the attorney general’s office. Before joining the public sector, she worked in commercial litigation as an associate at Ropes & Gray and also worked as a staffer in the State House and Senate.

Healey called Viator, 44, “a close and trusted advisor to me for many years.”

Viator lives in Beverly with her husband and two daughters.

“She has outstanding legal and policy experience, a strong commitment to public service and a passion for teamwork, all of which will be invaluable for our team,” Healey wrote in a statement.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com.