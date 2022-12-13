Newton Centre ‘Shop & Stroll’ to support local businesses

Berman, in a statement, said organizers hope that this year’s event will bring out holiday shoppers.

The event, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m., is now in its second year, according to Lauren Berman, with All Over Newton , which is organizing it. It was first held to help local small businesses recover from the the pandemic and inflation.

Newton Centre stores and restaurants will host local artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs for a holiday “Shop & Stroll” event on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 18.

“It gives the community a chance to support Newton’s small businesses, which are still facing economic challenges,” Berman said. “It gives up-and-coming entrepreneurs and artisans needed exposure. And it brings the community together for an afternoon of pure holiday fun.”

Advertisement

Among the participating businesses will be the recently opened The Cork & Board, which sells locally made specialty foods, fine wines, and craft beer. It will be hosting ceramicist Aisling Colleary during Sunday’s event.

“As a Newton resident and artist, the Shop & Stroll lets me collaborate with another small business in Newton, and share my art to a broader group than I could reach on my own,” Colleary said.

Ryan Gott, the store’s owner, said the event will be “a great opportunity to meet members of the Newton community and connect with other small business owners who either own Newton Centre businesses or are popping up in them.”

For more information about participating businesses and vendors, visit www.allovernewton.com/holiday-shop-and-stroll.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.