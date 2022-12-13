Newton Highlands Green Line station project set to start next spring

The MBTA expects to launch a long-awaited upgrade project for the Newton Highlands Green Line next spring, which would include improvements making the facility more accessible.
The $32 million project, which has been in planning and design phases since 2016, will include new ramps and access paths from Station Avenue, Walnut Street, and Hyde Street that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the MBTA.
It also will include raised boarding platforms for inbound and outbound trains, as well as new benches, lighting, and heated shelters for the inbound platform, the agency said.
The station serves customers riding the Green Line’s D branch. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.
MBTA crews installed temporary accessibility improvements at the station in December 2020, the MBTA said. Those fixes will remain in place until the project is complete.
“These upgrades will make the station accessible for everyone, significantly improving accessibility of the Green Line,” according to the MBTA statement, which was posted to its website.
For more information, visit mbta.com/projects/newton-highlands-station-accessibility-improvements.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.