Nonprofits can apply for grants funded through ARPA

Somerville is using $10 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the work of area nonprofits.

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne announced that the city has set aside the funding from its overall $77.5 million ARPA allotment for a grant program open to organizations that serve Somerville residents.

“Somerville’s nonprofit organizations provide invaluable services and support to the residents of our city, but both the pandemic and ongoing need has increasingly stretched their resources,” Ballantyne said. “This needed funding will help local providers to both continue and expand their programming. I am so happy to share that ARPA funding is proving another avenue of growth for our nonprofit community.”