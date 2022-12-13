Pantry offers holiday meals at pop-up sites this month

The Weymouth Food Pantry more than doubled the amount of food it gave away this Thanksgiving — 34,431 pounds compared to 16,347 pounds in 2021 — and anticipates an equally busy Christmas season.
To help meet the need, the pantry will distribute holiday food essentials at its pop-up sites every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in December. Volunteers also will deliver food to home-bound residents, and bring some prepared meals to those who can’t cook.
“A holiday meal is more than just a bean casserole, or mashed potatoes,” said Pam Denholm, the Weymouth pantry’s executive director. “Holiday meals give everybody in our community the opportunity to join in and celebrate, and more importantly, to invite others to their table. It’s about belonging, and about connection.”
Advertisement
Denholm said the pantry provided Thanksgiving meals to 744 families this year — an increase of 152 households over 2021. More than 40 volunteers helped hand out the dinners to 650 of the families in a single afternoon at Weymouth High School, she said.
Weymouth has seen an increase in people using the food pantry all year — up 22 percent from 2021 — a trend that began when the COVID pandemic hit, she said.
The pop-up pantries will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at The First Church in Weymouth, 17 Church St.; Thursdays at Crossroads Worship Center, 241 Broad St; and Saturdays at Old South Union Church, 25 Columbian St.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.